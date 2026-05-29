Mock Draft: Rockets Get Impact Player In Second Round

The Houston Rockets’ roster has been comprised of wing players over the last several seasons. Well, really ever since the arrival of coach Ime Udoka.

It’s no secret that Udoka values and covets wings who provide length. But even Udoka was forced to admit that this past year’s Rockets team had a bit of redundancy, as the deal was comprised heavily of players with duplicate skillsets and that the Rockets will need more of “a mix”, as he coined it.

The Rockets’ main issue, as it pertains to having redundant skillsets, is that most of their wing players simply can’t shoot. Certainly not consistently.

The Rockets ranked in the bottom five in outside shooting last season – which isn’t exactly a winning formula in this iteration of the NBA. The math game has to factor into the nightly strategy.

In the latest mock draft, the Rockets nab yet another wing in the second round, with their 39th pick, selecting Josh Jefferson from Iowa State. The writer, Jonathan Wasserman, delved into Jefferson’s player profile a bit.

“Improved shooting and a new playmaking role have turned Joshua Jefferson into a complete player and believable NBA prospect. Aside from the improved three-point efficiency, his passing has really popped the most, particularly for a 6'9", 240-pound forward. But he's tough around the basket with strength and touch, and he's quick and smart defensively. There will be NBA teams that would rather target youth and upside, but Jefferson has turned himself into a popular name with so much versatility and adaptability.”

Jefferson is 22 years old and used up all of his collegiate eligibility – which has become a rarity in today’s day and time. In fact, it’s become common to see many prospects re-enter the collegiate ranks and withdraw their candidacy from the draft, due to the financial implications and temptations of the NIL wave, that is players having the opportunity to earn millions while further developing their craft as an amateur.

This past season, Jefferson averaged career highs across the board –posting a stat line of 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 stocks, 47.1 percent from the field, and 34.5 percent from deep, while helping the Iowa State Cyclones post a 29-8 record.

During the conference tournament, Jefferson averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.3 steals, one block, 58.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep (4-of-13). The latter number is one that will have to improve, especially if Jefferson falls to the Rockets and it’s one that has been on an upward climb since his freshman season, which offers encouragement. Jefferson drew a player comparison to Kyle Anderson in the NBA, who has had a successful NBA career.