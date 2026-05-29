Bucks Giannis Antetokoumpo Cites Rockets' Kevin Durant as Best Scorer Ever

Kevin Durant showed no signs of slippage this past season with the Houston Rockets. Durant finished with the sixth-most 30-point games, while averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while averaging 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from deep, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 58.8 percent effective shooting and 64.1 percent true shooting.

The Houston Rockets star also finished inside the top-20 in 40-point games this season.Durant made the All-NBA team, officially dubbing him one of the NBA’s ten best players this season, while also receiving votes for the Most Clutch Player award. The main concerns surrounding Durant, heading into the season, was his extensive injury history of late, as Durant hadn’t played 65 games since the 2018-19 season.

This season, Durant played 78 games (only missing one game due to injury), and finished with the second-most minutes, behind only Amen Thompson. All told, Durant finished with the fourth-most total points this season and took his fewest number of shots over the last five years.

Well, dating back to the 2020-21 season, in which Durant took 17.2 shots. This past season, Durant took 17.6 shots. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo mentioned Durant when asked who he feels is the toughest player to defend in the league.

“The toughest player gotta be KD. Great talent. Probably the best scorer of all time.”

The two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion was filming a commercial with wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Antetokounmpo faced off against Durant once this season and Durant posted a stat line of 31 points, seven assists and three rebounds, while shooting 11-of-15 from the field (73.3 percent), two-of-two from long range distance and 81.8 percent true shooting.

Antetokounmpo had 37 points on 14-of-25 from the field, eight rebounds, 59.4 percent true shooting and 56 percent effective shooting. The timing of the 2021 NBA Finals MVP’s comments are quite interesting, as rumors have swirled regarding the Rockets’ potential interest in the 10-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection this offseason.

Antetokounmpo was limited to just 36 games this season, but averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, which was a down season, by his standards. In fact, Antetokoumnpo’s scoring was his lowest since 2017-18, his rebounding mark was his lowest since the 2016-17 season and his assist mark was his worst since 2017-18 as well.

His shots were down, too, as he took 16.6 shots this season – his lowest since 2016-17.However, his efficiency was the highest through his career, across the board. His 62.4 percent field goal split was a career-best, as was his 63.6 percent effective field goal percentage and 65.8 percent true shooting mark.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Antetokounmpo this summer, as the Bucks are reportedly open to moving him.