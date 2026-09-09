Did Kevin Durant’s Trade Value Plummet This Summer?

The Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason, only adding a few rotational pieces in free agency. The majority of last year’s roster is set to roll over to the next, though ongoing speculation continues to suggest that the Rockets could trade away Kevin Durant.

Outside of hypothetical trade ideas from analysts and fans, there are no recent reports stating that Durant is involved in active trade discussions. With Rockets training camp set to begin within the next few weeks, this further solidifies the unlikelihood that Durant will be moved before next season.

One suggested reason why Durant hasn’t been involved in trade discussions is due to a lack of league interest. Heavy’s Sean Deveney believes that the 16-time All-Star has lost his value as a high-demand talent on the NBA trade market.

“Seems that if the Rockets were going to trade Durant, they’d have done it by now. But Durant is not seen as a top-level commodity by many front offices, given the way his teams have underperformed since he left Golden State seven years ago. No one is eager to sign up for the burner-account nonsense, either.”

Possible Misconception

Although it's true that Durant has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019, this lack of team success isn’t necessarily an indication of his impact for a title-contender. His Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden and Kyrie Irving were battling through injuries, while the Phoenix Suns simply didn’t gel.

In his debut season with the Rockets, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection and a top 10 finish in Clutch Player of the Year voting.

With Durant leading the Rockets in scoring, Houston finished with a 52-30 record. Although the franchise was defeated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the two-time NBA champion was sidelined for the majority of the series.

Looking at the context behind Houston’s elimination, as well as the continued development of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, the Durant experiment hasn’t yet received proper diligence. Based on his production, availability, and fit within the projected starting lineup, Houston’s front office could risk closing its championship window by moving him.

Overall, unless an NBA front office can make a significantly favorable offer to the Rockets, there is not enough of an incentive for Houston to seek a trade for Durant. His latest production shows that he is still one of the top offensive players in the NBA.