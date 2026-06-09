NBA Finals Dispelling Rockets' Ime Udoka's Theory About Duplicate Skillsets

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka took the podium following the Rockets' disappointing postseason exit to the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and commented about the construction of Houston’s roster. Unsurprisingly, he felt that the roster is lacking.

Anyone who has watched the team would agree. Especially this iteration of the team in 2025-26, which was ravished by injuries.

But really, ever since Udoka’s arrival. Several elements have either been limited or lacking entirely. Udoka chalked it up to redundant skillsets and player profiles up and down the roster.

Duplicates. That was Udoka’s word of choice.

"We do need to address some needs. The shooting, lack of shooting….at times. I think we will have some very interesting conversations on having a little more of a mix, instead of some duplicates out there.”

Udoka seems to have mostly been referring to a bevy of wings, which is essentially what the Rockets' roster is overly comprised of. Think about the names.

Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Jae’Sean Tate, Josh Okogie, Dorian Finney-Smith. That's half the roster. More than half, actually.

The New York Knicks are challenging that theory, however. Better yet, debunking it. They've waltzed their way to the NBA Finals sweeping each of their previous two opponents and are up over the San Antonio Spurs now.

Think about their roster composition. They are also loaded with wings. Duplicates, if you will. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges do much of the same things.

They are both All-Defensive wings, having each made appearances on the All-Defensive team in their respective careers, and they each are standout, knockdown outside shooters. Throughout the Finals, Anunoby has made 47.4 percent of his outside attempts, while Bridges has made 35.8 percent of his triples (and 66.7 percent through the first two games).

They've made life difficult for Spurs all-world center Victor Wembanyama as defenders, and made timely baskets on the other end. Josh Hart is a another example.

He, too, is a wing who plays defense and blows up gaps. He made 41.3 percent of his threes this season and made 57.1 percent of his threes in Game 3, on seven attempts (the rest of the series hasn't been great for Hart, in that regard).

Duplicates are fine. Especially that player profile. It's largely why the Knicks are in the driver's seat during the Finals.

The Rockets' issue is that their duplicate wings can't shoot. Jae’Sean Tate is a non-shooter. Dorian Finney-Smith made just 27 percent of his threes.

Tari Eason went seven straight games without making a three and shot 33.3 percent in the postseason (although he did shoot 35.8 percent on the season).Durant certainly is a good outside shooter, but he'd much rather make his money in the mid-range.

In fact, he took fewer attempts than Smith, who is a good outside shooter (36.3 percent during the regular season and 37.3 percent in the postseason). But he's also inconsistent, as an outside shooter.

Amen Thompson is a non-shooter. Any possession that ends in him taking a three is essentially a turnover.

All in all, duplicate skillsets are fine. Especially if we're talking about wings. But they must be able to shoot from deep. Just look at what the Knicks are doing.