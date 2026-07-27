The One Veteran With the Most to Prove for the Houston Rockets

With a projected starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets are expected to make another playoff appearance in 2027. While having two reigning All-Stars is significant for a championship-hopeful franchise, effective role players are also an important factor in team success.

Tari Eason is one of the key players in Houston’s rotation. Last season, Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 60 games. This production came in less than 26 minutes per game.

Eason was drafted by the Rockets with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has been a member of the team for four seasons, appearing in 221 games.

Prior to last October’s deadline, Eason turned down a five-year, $100 million extension with the Rockets to test the free agency market. Earlier this month, the six-foot-eight forward agreed to a five-year, $81.5 million deal to return to Houston.

The Pros and Cons

Eason is best described as a high-energy combo forward with strong defensive awareness. The 25-year-old finished in the top 20 for steal percentage (2.3%) and offensive rebound percentage (9.0%) last season.

Left to accept a less favorable free agency offer, the lack of interest from NBA front offices may have stemmed from Eason’s late-season shooting slump. In mid-March, he went 19-for-72 from the field over eight games.

Although Houston’s backcourt depth is clogged with capable guards, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard are clear backup options if VanVleet and Thompson are still slated as starters. Eason is likely to be the second option behind Durant and Smith, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jae’Sean Tate can cut into his minutes if he continues to be a liability in the offensive scheme.

As the fifth-highest-earning player on the Rockets next season, there is added pressure for Eason to elevate his performance for the team. Houston’s front office may move on quickly from the Virginia native if his streaky shooting continues, as the 37-year-old Durant should have the franchise operating with a win-now mindset.

There are other veterans on the Rockets who are under pressure to fit within the rotation, such as Steven Adams, but Eason is at an age when most professional basketball players begin to enter their prime.

Overall, head coach Ime Udoka was successful at establishing the Rockets as one of the top defensive teams in the NBA. Eason fits that system in this regard, though there are alternative routes available if offense becomes an issue.