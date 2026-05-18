NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire MVP Candidate in Blockbuster Deal

The Houston Rockets find themselves at a crossroads this NBA offseason. Last year, they took a major leap into 'win now' mode, trading some valuable assets for Kevin Durant. Unfortunately, his first season back in Texas was disappointing, ending in a first-round playoff exit.

Now, Houston has the opportunity to upgrade the roster, but two questions come with that: Should the organization part ways with a few players, and if so, who should be the target? There are a few big names expected to be available this summer, but one in particular stands out.

Jaylen Brown is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 48-35-80 shooting splits. He finished sixth in MVP voting, leading an undermanned Boston Celtics squad to the second seed in the Eastern Conference without Jayson Tatum for the majority of the year.

But trade rumors are swirling with Brown's value at an all-time high, and the Celtics have a clear need for a balanced rotation. Boston could part ways with the 29-year-old in an effort to get better now and in the future.

The Rockets may not have any one piece that could satisfy the Celtics, but, in theory, they could put together a package to entice the president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens. The following mock trade gives Boston both assets for the now and the future:

Houston Rockets receive: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics receive: Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (No. 39)

In this deal, Houston would save just over $4 million on their books while taking back assets that fill its needs. Brown has proven he can lead a rotation across a wide stretch of games as one of the best two-way players in basketball. While Hauser's production was underwhelming this season, he can still provide elite three-point shooting when in the right position.

As for Boston, the organization would take back a 37-year-old Durant, but coming off another efficient season with averages of 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 52-41-87 shooting splits. He's a lot older than Brown, but a more elite scoring threat.

The Celtics would also take back a great amount of draft capital, including a valuable 2027 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns. In total, they'd receive a star in Durant, a 3&D veteran in Finney-Smith, two first-round picks and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.