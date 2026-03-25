Alperen Şengün Shaping Up At The Right TIme For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are getting some better production from their All-Star center Alperen Şengün as the final weeks of the season approach. Şengün is the key to the Rockets' success and may be the cog that helps the offense turn against playoff opponents.

The Rockets are in need of a boost offensively, but it seems they are getting some increased performances from their top players. Şengün's increased performance has matched with increasing play from Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson. Şengün is helping elevate their team with his passing and ability to attack in isolation.

The top players are vital for the Rockets, and Şengün can help elevate the talents of his fellow top players.

He can attract attention that diverts some of the pressure away from Durant that allows the him to get to his spots in the middle of the floor. Durant and Şengün's partnership has helped create a free flowing offense that gives opposing defenses problems to focus on. When defenses are focused on Durant and Şengün, players like Thompson are able to attack the seams where there are open spaces.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard also are able to take advantage of some increased space from their top players. Smith Jr. has been able to find more open spaces in the middle of the floor to hit mid-range shots. Sheppard has been able to expand the floor as a deep spacer, which has been vital for the Rockets' spacing.

The Rockets still need players like Tari Eason, Josh Okogie, and Dorian Finney-Smith to contribute to the offense on a more consistent basis.

Şengün is one of the players that can help unlock the role players in the offense. He is able to create open shots on the perimeter and find slashers as they cut to the rim.

The Rockets may finally be getting their offense in order because of Şengün's improved performance over the last several games. His 30-point, triple-double wasn't enough to secure a win against the Chicago Bulls, but it's an element that can boost the team's overall performance in the playoffs.

Some of Houston's struggles throughout the season have been partly because of Şengün's dropping efficiency near the rim. If the Rockets are getting early-season Şengün, they may be in store for a much better offensive performance in the playoffs. Şengün is the key factor to Houston's performance offensively, and his own personal performance is trending upwards at the right time.