Alperen Sengun Vs. Victor Wembanyama: How The Rockets' Big Man Has An Advantage

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs have a long history, defined by their in-state rivalry and legacy of big men who have set the standard for their respective franchises. The legacy of bigs continues into the modern day as Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama seem set to compete against one another for the foreseeable future with these franchises.

So far, Sengun has taken the advantage over Wembanyama in their matchups, outplaying in most of their eight bouts against each other. The Rockets have also had success when both players face off, as Houston has won five games to San Antonio's three.

In their head-to-head matchups, Sengun averages over 20 points, 5.3 assists, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. That's compared to Wembanyama's 17.5 points, 2.4 assists, 11.5 rebounds, paired with an elite 3.4 blocks per game.

While the matchups have been close between each other, the Rockets have taken the advantage for the most part.

Even in years prior, before Houston acquired Kevin Durant, the Rockets have found big wins over their rivals. Sengun was still paired with draft classmate Jalen Green when he dropped a matchup-high 45 points, mostly while attacking Wembanyama's defense.

Both big men now have different partners in crime to assist with their efforts.

Wembanyama has De'Aaron Fox, an excellent ball handler and scorer who helps relieve the pressure on his star big man. Durant has also provided some quality spacing for Sengun to work in the post, creating outlets for Sengun to pass to and running the pick-and-roll effectively with the threat of both players' scoring.

Both teams have also created rosters focused on wing depth, picking up many defenders and wing shooters to fill out the rest of the team. Amen Thompson for the Rockets and Stephon Castle for the Spurs are perimeter players that provide winning plays throughut games both on defense and offense.

Sengun has been able to take the advantage over Wembanyama early in their carees due to his ability to score in isolation against big men that don't have his width. Wembanyama's length still creates problems when attempting to finish at the rim, but Sengun can use his size to get quality position underneath the basket, making it difficult for Wembanyama to contest.

Sengun's size and passing have given Wembanyama problems offensively, and Sengun receives a significant amount of help defensively from his high-effort teammates. While Wembanyama is still a rising player with an MVP-caliber potential, Sengun has shown why he is also considered one of the most intruiging and best young big men in the league in their head-to-head matchups.