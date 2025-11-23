Amen Thompson Continues to Try to Improve His Offensive Game

The Houston Rockets made the biggest splash of the offseason, bringing in future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant after a crushing seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Despite the loss, the Rockets had standout performances from players like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

Sengun made his first-ever All-Star game and became one of the best centers in the NBA. Thompson thrived at the forward position, showing improved offensive production from his rookie season and solidifying himself as one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

Thompson would become the first Rocket since Patrick Beverley to make the First Team All-NBA Defensive team. Thompson was poised to become one of the best two-way players in the NBA for the 2025-26 season. Many believe that Thompson had a chance to make the All-Star game, and with the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason, more attention than ever would be on the entire Rockets team.

More attention and a higher profile meant the Rockents being part of the national conversation and more primetime games. It also meant more attention from opposing teams on players like Thompson and his inclusion in their scouting reports. That has led Thompson to adjust his game as defenses tried to take away what works for him on offense last season.

Amen Thompson must adjust his game to take the next step on offense

Another adjustment for Thompson this season has been playing a new position in the NBA. With the offseason injury to Fred VanVleet, Thompson had to take over the point guard position at times, which meant focusing on getting other teammates involved much more than in previous seasons.

Thompson, in his first two seasons, played closer to the basket, and now he is sometimes operating at the top of the key. Thompson is having a career-high season in minutes, points scored per game, and assists. Even though his overall numbers are better, his efficiency has dropped. His field goal percentage and 3-point shooting have all fallen from last season.

Teams have made a point of crowding the lane against Thompson, forcing him to make quick decisions, especially when driving to the basket. In recent games, Thompson has been passive when attacking the rim, almost predetermining what he will do with the basketball instead of reading the court.

Ime Udoka also noticed this and when Rockets on SI asked the Rockets head coach about this, he talked about what he has seen from Thompson recently.

Amen Thompson had a slow start to the game but a better second half. I asked Ime Udoka what he saw from Amen in the second half compared to the first half.



“He was actually looking for his shot at times not just driving in looking to pass.



Ime went on to talk about how Amen… pic.twitter.com/AXltH5Rw7c — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 22, 2025

Thompson did a much better job in the second half of the Rockets' last game against the Denver Nuggets when driving to the basket. He was much more aggressive and made quick decisions at the basket. That led to him scoring 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, which was one of his best quarters in recent games.

For Thompson to take the next step, especially on the offensive end, he will need to continue to adjust his offensive approach. If Thompson can build upon his second half against the Nuggets, he may be on the right track to improve his offensive game.