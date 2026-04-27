Amen Thompson Attributes Rockets' Game 4 Victory to Alperen Sengun's Motivational Speech

The Houston Rockets found themselves in one of the worst positions imaginable heading into Sunday’s Game 4 series of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets trailed 0-3 and faced the daunting reality of getting swept on their home floor, in front of loyal, devoted fans.

The Rockets clearly needed a lift. And Kevin Durant was a late scratch. His status for the rest of the series is up in the air as well.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka called the players out after a historic Game 3 collapse that saw the team blow a seemingly guaranteed victory within the final 30 seconds. Rockets center Alperen Sengun took it upon himself to galvanize the troops, displaying his true leadership skills and abilities.

Sengun orchestrated a team meeting earlier in the day, several hours before tip-off – which motivated the troops. In fact, Amen Thompson pinned Houston’s 115-96 victory to Sengun’s speech.

“We were all ready. Alpi gave us a motivational speech this morning and we took that and we ran with it.”

Thompson continued.

“He was just letting us know he didn’t wanna go home. And I was proud of him, just taking that leadership role and just pulling us all back in there and being like this is not how we end it. If we go out, we’re going to go out with a fight.”

Rockets forward Jabari Smith explained the impact of Sengun’s speech as well.

“It was real important. Because it was kinda up in the air, 3-0. Everybody just coming to shootaround. Everybody obviously wanted to win but it was something that needed to be said. Just the belief aspect, just the family that we have here. Just pulling us together and just letting us know that no matter what happens – win, lose or draw, these next few games we’re going to go out with a fight. We’re going to go out swinging, we’re going to go out together, we’re going to go out doing the right things that got us here. That we know results in winning and that’s basically what he was saying. And rallying everybody together. It was a good talk. We needed it.”

Sengun had 19 points, six rebounds and two assists, but got to the foul line 13 times during the game. Game 5 will be on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Austin Reaves is expected to be back in action on the Lakers side.

The Rockets anchored down defensively in Game 4, forcing 23 turnovers and limiting the Lakers to 5-of-22 from long-range. They’ll need to keep that up in Game 5.