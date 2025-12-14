Amen Thompson Isn't Far From Being A Viable Lead Guard For The Rockets

One of the main concerns for the Houston Rockets entering this season was the lack of a true lead guard to help organize the offense and balance with their own scoring ability.

Fred VanVleet was the ideal fit for the Rockets in that position, capable of stepping up with his own scoring and shooting or stepping back and setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. The Rockets haven't found a replacement for VanVleet's production even with Reed Sheppard's development this season.

Amen Thompson has gotten the most opportunities to fill that role for the Rockets, despite moments of inconsistency and flat out poor play as a lead ball handler. However, he does have some of the mental tools necessary to become one.

Thompson's court vision is not quite at the elite level of Alperen Sengun, but it does rival some of the other top playmakers in the league.

He finds open shooters on the perimeter when driving to the rim, and he's an excellent playmaker in the open court. Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant have taken advantage of some of their open shots in transition as Thompson has been the team's best transition player since his emergence last season.

Thompson also shows some creativity when attempting to get the ball to his big men like Sengun and Steven Adams. Clint Capela has also been on the receiving end of some dump offs in the paint.

The issue isn't with his creativity or his capacity to see the floor and make the necessary passes to create good offense. The main problem is that Thompson's physical tools don't match up with his mental ability to see the open spaces on the floor.

Improvement with Thompson's ball handling is the final piece missing from him becoming a viable option as a lead ball handler. However, it's the most important piece for a ball handler in the current league landscape.

On-ball defense has become much more of a focus for the league's best teams, and the league's best defenses have constant pressure on ball handlers.

Elite players not only deal with the pressure well, but they can still create for themselves and others to relive themselves of the pressure being applied.

Thompson isn't a natural ball handler, despite showing flashes of exciting moves on his way to the rim. Until he can handle the ball effectively in the half court, snaking through screens and finding spots on the floor to do damage, he won't be able grow into the level of playmaker the Rockets hope he will.