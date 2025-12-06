The Rockets Can Wait On Amen Thompson If They're Winning

The Houston Rockets entered this season with one pressing need on their roster due to an injury to Fred VanVleet. They knew despite the increased offensive potential through Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, they still needed a lead ball handler to organize the offense and help the team reach its maximum potential offensively.

To accomplish this task, the Rockets have allowed Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to take on more responsibility with the ball in their hands. Both have grown more comfortable with off-ball roles, but there's still plenty more room to grow in terms of their on-ball capabilities.

Sheppard may be closer to reaching the level Houston needs from a lead ball handler, but the Rockets are giving Thompson every opportunity to grow as part of the development process.

The process hasn't always looked great for Thompson. However, he still has some positives to build from. He is an elite rim runner and off-ball slasher when the offense is initiated by a teammate. He is also able to run the floor and makes good decisions in transition.

The biggest issues come when Thompson has to beat someone of the dribble in the half court, get into open space in the middle of the floor or at the rim, and make a good decision based on what the defense is giving him.

Thompson is most threatening when he is running to the rim from the perimeter, making the defensive assignment against him focus on cutting off driving lanes to the rim. He isn't nearly as effective any further from the rim than a layup or a dunk, and defenses have taken advantage of his shooting limitations.

He also has an inconsistent ball handling ability that he sometimes pushes past its current capability. He can show flashes of effective moves, but it hasn't culminated in a full game of quality handling or decision making with the ball.

However, concerns over whether the Rockets can win with Thompson as one of the lead ball handlers is overblown. They have been competitive with most of the top teams they've faced so far, and Head Coach Ime Udoka has still found ways to experiment with his usage while the team wins at a high rate.

Improvement from across the roster in players such as Jabari Smith Jr. and even Aaron Holiday have helped mitigate some of the issues the Thompson project would bring if the Rockets were more dependent on his production as a lead guard.

However, the Rockets are in the ideal situation to allow Thompson to continue developing his skills while still winning games. Even if he never becomes a legitimate option as a lead ball handler, the skills he develops this season is still a helpful process that is forcing him to become a more dynamic player offensively.