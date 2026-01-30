Amid Rockets' Interest, Jose Alvarado Hopes to Remain with Pelicans

With the trade deadline next week, the Houston Rockets’ plans are becoming more and more clear. At least, they are starting to.

The Rockets have several glaring needs.

They could use a scoring wing. Tari Eason more than fits that bill, but wing depth is paramount in the NBA. Everyone is loading up at the position. Or trying to.

And Eason has also missed nearly half the season due to injury (20 games to be exact).

Josh Okogie started the season on fire and has cooled off considerably, although he’s still shooting 37.7 percent from deep. And still making hustle plays.

This need isn’t nearly as much of a priority as center and point guard.

The obvious hope is that Dorian Finney-Smith is able to return to last year’s version of himself.

As it pertains to point guard, Houston has interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, along with several other respective ball clubs.

Will Guillory of The Athletic outlined Alvarado’s trade market.

“Jose Alvarado is another Pelicans veteran point guard who will receive some interest on the open market. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 assists per game, and is viewed by several teams as a reserve who could have an immediate impact with the right team. He has a $4.5 million player option remaining on his deal after this season.

League sources have told The Athletic that the Knicks, Spurs and Houston Rockets are among the teams to express interest in Alvarado.”

Jose Alvarado Sounds More Open to Staying Home in New Orleans Than Going to a Contender

There could be one major hang up, as it pertains to consummating a deal, however.

“However, those familiar with Alvarado’s thinking have said his preference is to remain in New Orleans.”

Alvarado’s preference to stay with the Pelicans could be the reason we’ve seen a sudden uptick in interest in Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, as Houston has been forced to move on to other possible options.

It’s also a rather interesting choice by Alvarado, as the Pelicans are ways away from being contenders.

Many teams around the league would love to have a player like him, who can shoot from long range, anchor down defensively and apply real ball pressure.

We’ll see if anything materializes.