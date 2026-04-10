Anthony Edwards Upgraded to Questionable Ahead of Rockets-Timberwolves Rematch

The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have squared off against one another twice in the 2025-26 NBA season. Interestingly enough, both games took place during the 2026 calendar year.

A little more than 60 days apart, with the Rockets beating the Timberwolves at the Toyota Center on January 16th initially, and later losing to the Wolves in Minnesota on March 25th. On both occasions, Anthony Edwards sat out, due to injury.

Edwards has been out of action since April 3rd, which was his only game all month. Edwards has missed four of Minnesota's last six games and has played just 60 games all season, falling just short of the NBA's 65-game mandate, which was put in place this year to curb load management.

The rule could very well benefit Rockets center Alperen Sengun, the two-time All-Star big man, who will likely find himself on several All-NBA ballots. Which would also be very deserving.

However, as it pertains to Edwards' availability, he was upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's duel between the Rockets and Timberwolves, as he's been ramping up over the last several days. The Wolves have gone 11-9 without Edwards this season and 36-24 with him in the lineup.

Minnesota sits sixth in the Western Conference, with a 47-33 record, while the Rockets rank fourth in the West with a 51-29 record. Houston has a great chance to surpass last season's win total, which would be a major feat, considering that Houston has been without three starters from last season's Cinderella team, as Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have all been out of action.

And that doesn't even include Steven Adams. Sure, he wasn't an everyday starter last season, but he was inserted into the starting lineup for three games last season and played 20+ minutes in 11 games. He also played 25+ minutes in three games of Houston’s opening postseason series against the Golden State Warriors last season.

As it pertains to Houston's battles with the Wolves, the Rockets jumped out to a 13-point lead in overtime in front of a national audience only to blow it all in just a handful of minutes. The Rockets made history that night, becoming the first team in NBA history to hold a 10+ point lead in overtime to still ultimately lose the contest.

Teams were 180-0 in that scenario, prior to the Rockets losing that game and becoming the first to break the trend.