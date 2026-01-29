Are Amen Thompson's Limitations Too Much For The Rockets?

The roster construction for the Houston Rockets depends on several pieces contributing together to create a cohesive unit on both offense and defense. Some players are excellent on one side of the ball with limitations on the other. Others have elements of excellence and limitations on the same side of the ball.

Amen Thompson falls in to the latter category, as his improvements on offense this year haven't covered for some of his most glaring weaknesses. The San Antonio Spurs took advantage of these limitations to pull out a gritty victory.

Thompson's ability to put pressure on the rim and make decisions after the defense shifts is his most valuable trait as an offensive player.

He has been more effective scoring at the rim, and he has become a much more confident ball handler and passer. However, his inability to shoot with consistency in the mid range or at all from the three point line have created major spacing issues that an elite paint defender like Victor Wembanyama can exploit.

When a top tier paint protector can roam the paint without worrying about the three-point line, paint points are harder to come by for the rest of the team. Alperen Sengun can't take advantage of mismatches, like his matchup with Stephon Castle, due to the looming presence of an elite shot blocker after the first level of the defense.

Kevin Durant, Houston's best scorer, also had difficulty finding open spots on the floor due to the condensed spacing. The Spurs defended well, and the Rockets struggles hitting outside shots to support Durant's efforts. Durant took a lot more difficult opportunities with a low percentage to try to create any sort of offense for the Rockets.

Unfortunately, those shots didn't fall with any sort of regularity. Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason also struggled to knock down their shots or create opportunities for themselves.

All of these offensive issues stemmed from Thompson's inability to shoot, allowing the Spurs to place their designated center in the paint to wait for a drive from Thompson and to guard cuts from other teammates.

This could create a concerning precedent for guarding the Rockets if it's not addressed.

Thompson won't become a strong shooter this season, and there's a chance he never becomes serviceable as a scorer away from the basket. That doesn't mean he's not a talented offensive player, but it does mean the coaching staff will have to scheme different ways to create open shots around the floor when players sag off into the paint.

Using Thompson as a screener or even taking him out of the game temporarily may have to be a short term fix until the Rockets prove they can attack that sort of defense effectively.

Not every team employs Wembanyama, who provides a different level of threat in the paint defensively. However, that won't stop teams from at least attempting the sag off defense on Thompson if the Rockets can't find a way to respond. The Rockets may find themselves in trouble if they can't address this glaring weakness to their offense.