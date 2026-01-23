Ausar Thompson Hilariously Trolls Brother Ahead of Pistons-Rockets Matchup

On Friday, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Detroit Pistons for the second time this season. The Rockets will be on a back-to-back game, which will be their second within the past week, as Houston faced the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on consecutive nights.

As a side note, Houston will also have another sequence of back-to-back games in each of the next three weeks, facing the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by games against the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets in the following week, followed by two games in a row against the LA Clippers in the waning days before the All-Star break.

The Rockets and Pistons last played very early in the season.

The Pistons won 115-111, in a game that remained close throughout. Pistons forward Ausar Thompson easily had one of his best games of the season, dropping 19 points (on 9-of-16 shooting).

His twin brother, Rockets wing Amen Thompson, didn’t fare as well, scoring 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting, in addition to getting into foul trouble.

Game two will be a rematch between the twins.

Ausar seized the opportunity to troll Amen and the Rockets ahead of the big game, when asked if he’s ready for Friday’s game.

“What’s Friday?”

Thompson joked.

The Pistons forward continued to troll, when asked about the difficulty of the matchup against his brother.

“No. It’s easy. That’s my little bro. He’s older than me, but I weigh more.

I’m gonna introduce him to the weight room. I’m gonna introduce him to the weight room.”

Thompson also added that he hoped his brother was listening, before pointing out the rarity of two brothers playing in the NBA at the same time (let alone two twin brothers).

“It’s a blessing that we’re both in the opportunity to play each other. In the NBA, something we’ve dreamed about our whole lives. But honestly, I look at the game the same as I look at any other game.

It’s a game to get better. It’s a game to build my habits. Even though I’m playing my brother I’m thinking about me and the team.”

The Pistons are 32-10, which ranks first in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are 26-15, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference.

The Rockets and Pistons will tip off at 6 p.m. from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, MI.