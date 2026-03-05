Rockets Running Out of Time to Capitalize Down the Stretch

As the 2025-26 NBA regular season reaches a close, the schedule reigns paramount. It's one of the most pivotal determining factors in playoff seedings. Which matters immensely once the playoffs arrive. It's all based on matchups. Or at least, how well a team matches up with their opponent

According to John Schuhmann of NBA.com, the scheduling Gods have blessed the Rockets, as they have the NBA's 12th-easiest schedule.

"The Rockets are 5-1 (tied for second best) in rest-advantage games, but are the only team with no rest-advantage games remaining on their schedule. They have nine games remaining within the top eight in the West, including two each against the Warriors, Lakers and Wolves."

Schuhmann has Houston's cumulative opponent winning percentage as the 19th-most difficult for the rest of the way, with the Rockets' opponent winning percentage slated at .497.

The Rockets have five back-to-back games remaining in a relatively short period of time. They've gone 4-5 in such games this season to-date.

The Rockets also have 14 home games remaining, which ranks first across the league, although the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have just as many. By comparison, the Rockets have nine away games.

Houston's title chances could hinge on the bracket they receive in the playoffs. Or at least which side of the bracket they land.

They currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference but could easily fall to fourth, as the Rockets are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They likely won't be climbing to the second overall seed, as they are 5.5 games back from the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

As it currently stands, they'd me matching up against the Los Angeles Lakers, although the Lakers are just two games back from the third spot held by Houston.

If the playoffs started today, the Rockets would land a favorable postseason slate. Well, relatively favorable.

Any team can go on a run in the postseason. We've seen that before.

The Rockets would face the aforementioned Lakers in the first round, followed by the winner of the second seed vs. seventh seed in the postseason, which would currently be the San Antonio Spurs versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets wouldn't have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder under the Western Conference Finals, based on that side of the bracket. Provided they got that far, of course.

Houston's final 22 games will be pivotal, especially since they lost 11 games throughout the season to below .500 opponents.