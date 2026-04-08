Ball Movement Is A New Signature For The Rockets' Offense

The Houston Rockets have won their past few games in a row due to their newfound ability to share the ball at a high rate. This helps keep defenses off balance as they create advantages in multiple areas on the floor. With this new form of offense, the Rockets may be in a position to perform well against elite defenses.

The Rockets have been utilizing the pick-and-roll with Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, creating movement toward the basket and giving Sengun the opportunity to distribute the ball from the middle of the floor.

Sengun has done a strong job passing the ball and organizing the offense for the open shooters and cutters.

With his ability to play as a hub in the middle of the floor, the Rockets have been able to use the space around him to create efficient shots. Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have both benefit in different spots on the floor.

Thompson has gone back to occupying the dunker's spot on the floor, making himself available for dump-off passes next to the basket. Smith Jr. has been hitting shots at a much higher rate, both from beyond the arc and from the mid-range. They have helped extend defenses and created more offense for the Rockets in the half court.

Durant has also gotten more space to attack in the half-court. When he can attack one-on-one matchups in isolation, he often creates efficient shots that he can knock down at a high rate. When Durant has space to work and can get to his spots, he is one of the most effective scorers in the league. The Rockets need his performance to be at a high level to have a chance at competing against any teams in the Western Conference.

Houston's offense needs the role players to fit into their positions as well. Reed Sheppard has spread the floor well with his handle and deep-range shooting. His pick-and-roll chemistry with Clint Capela has been a big contribution to the offense for the reserves. If Sheppard starts, he creates even more space on the floor for the starters.

Tari Eason will be a key part of the offense in the postseason. When he can make his three-point shots at a high rate, he adds another layer to the offense. Spacing the floor is the biggest factor for Houston's offensive performance. If they can continue sharing the ball and creating open shots with their movement, the spacing should continue to be strong into the postseason.