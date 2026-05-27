Depth Vs Stardom: What Should Be The Rockets' Priority?

The Houston Rockets are moving into the offseason with at least some knowledge of what needs to be different for next season. They need better outcomes from their young players, and they need more shooters on the team to help space the floor.

However, much of the discussion has surrounded whether or not the Rockets have the right star players to lead the team, with many projecting Houston's interest in various stars around the league.

The question is whether the Rockets are a better team if they focus on acquiring stars, or just looking to bolster their depth.

An underrated aspect of Houston's season is that their depth was generally tested anyways due to injury. Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams were hurt much of the year, forcing Reed Sheppard and Clint Capela to play in roles they may not have been added to the team to fill this season.

Both players had quality moments in their new roles, especially Sheppard who showed flashes of being an impact player down the line for the Rockets, but they would have been even more impactful as reserve pieces who could go against opposing teams' bench players.

Sheppard is also one of the team's few floor spacers. The Rockets got a surprise performance from Tari Eason to start the season, and Jabari Smith Jr.'s play somehow elevates in the postseason. These two players must hit more consistently to give Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengün the space to play their games.

If the Rockets are satisfied with their commitment to their top three players, then the most natural offseason move is to add more shooting to the team from the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith was intended to be the prototypical three-and-D wing to bolster both sides of the ball. He never met the expectations, making it vital for the Rockets to at least add some legitimate shooters to the roster.

Each of the top remaining teams have at least one three-point-specialist to space the floor for the stars. It's a vital addition for the Rockets if they hope to stay competetive.

If they've gotten over the idea of trying to make Durant, Thompson, and Şengün work, they may make a swing for a star player by trading one of their core pieces along with some future picks.

Even in this scenario, the key is to still keep enough assets to still be able to compete when the new star arrives. Whoever of the top players are shipped off, the remaining depth still must be able to support the star agaisnt the league's best teams.

Whether or not the Rockets make a blockbuster trade to add a superstar to the team, depth and bench shooting must remain a priority for the front office.