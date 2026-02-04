Bulls Continue to 'Take Swings' at Rockets' Tari Eason in Coby White Trade Talks

The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls have been a tale of complete opposites this season.

On a number of fronts.

For one, the Rockets are one of the top teams in their conference. At 31-17, Houston ranks fourth in the Western Conference. The Bulls, on the other hand, are 24-26 and likely looking at a spot in the play-in tournament at best.

Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference.

They're also sellers this year at the trade deadline and have already been one of the most active teams, as it pertains to the trade front.

On Tuesday, the Bulls traded center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for guard Anfernee Simons.

They also struck a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, landing Mike Conley and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons landed Dario Saric and Kevin Huerter, in addition to a protected first-round pick swap from Minnesota in 2026.

The deal served as salary relief for Minnesota, as they dropped their luxury tax bill from $24 million to $3.8 million.

All told, Minnesota now finds themselves below the first apron and just $3.8 million above the tax.

Chicago has been wanting to get younger, with the goal of building around Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, both of which who are under the age of 23-years-old.

The Bulls had just acquired Saric just days before in last weekend's deal between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers that sent Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis to Cleveland in exchange for shipping De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento.

Chicago and Houston have held trade talks for point guard Coby White, who is on an expiring deal, but the talks haven't amounted to anything yet.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Tari Eason has been the sticking point.

"As already reported, Bulls keep taking swings for Tari Eason. Been told “no deal” several times the last month. Stay tuned."

We've heard that the Rockets have received a bevy of calls for Eason, the fourth-year forward who becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season, after failing to come to terms with the Rockets' front office prior to the start of the season.

It's also been made clear that Houston has no interest (or plan) of trading the 24-year-old.