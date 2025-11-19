Cavaliers Will Be Rockets' Biggest Test Since Season Opener

Heading into tonight's primetime matchup against the 10-5 Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets are hot at 9-3, sitting as the third seed in the Western Conference. Not much can be taken away from their early-season success, and they'll need this momentum as they face one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, Houston's matchup against Cleveland will be its biggest test since the season opener, a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following that matchup, the Rockets dropped a game against the Detroit Pistons before winning nine of their last 10 games. While the streaks are certainly impressive, it's important to note the competition.

The Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are formidable opponents (at least right now), but they aren't quite on the same level as the Cavaliers and Thunder. Tonight, Houston will have the challenge of limiting an elite Cleveland defense, as the team ranks ninth in such rating (112).

Another challenge will be slowing down a team that likes to play a lot faster than the Rockets. The Cavaliers rank seventh in pace (102.95), while Houston is 27th (98.56). One thing to watch is if the Rockets will be forced to play up to Cleveland's speed, or if they slow the opponent to their tempo.

While Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are forces in the paint, it has undoubtedly been all about Donovan Mitchell through the early portion of the season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 30.9 points per game on incredible shooting splits.

Houston's wing defenders will be the difference-makers against Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter. The Rockets have an easier task with Darius Garland and Jalon Tyson out for tonight's game. Sam Merrill is also questionable.

On Houston's side, Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable, which could be a major loss tonight with Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined. The Rockets, despite early success, have had a limited rotation, especially with Fred VanVleet also out for the season. Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie and perhaps even some of the reserves will be called upon more, particularly on the defensive end.

If the Rockets can take down the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight, it would legitimize their hot start even more and prove they are true title contenders, if people still doubt that.

Houston kept up with Oklahoma City on opening night and has rattled off plenty of victories since then. But this is a different animal, going up against a potential NBA Finals team.