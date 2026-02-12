Former Rockets Starter Defends Decision to Pass on James Harden at Trade Deadline

On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets wrapped up the first half of the season. Well, technically, a little longer than half of the season.

The Rockets have now played 53 games.

Their last game prior to the All-Star break was a continuation of much of what's plagued the Rockets thus far in the 2025-26 season. Houston had a 15-point lead but still lost.

Which was their second time losing to the LA Clippers in such fashion this season. The other time, however, Houston held a nine-point lead and ultimately got smoked by 20 points.

That Clippers team looked much differently than Wednesday night's team, as that team had James Harden. The Clippers moved Harden at the trade deadline, in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that sent Darius Garland to Los Angeles.

Prior to the deal, Harden expressed interest in a return to Houston.

The Rockets weren't interested in spinning the block with their ex.

They've long replaced him. Three years ago.

However, Fred VanVleet, Harden's replacement, is out of commission. Thus, they have a need for a table-setting point guard, once more.

They were interested in floor generals at the trade deadline, with Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White all being listed as names they'd checked in on.

None of which are better players than Harden.

However, Harden's former Rockets teammate, Chandler Parsons, says Houston's decision to pass on their former franchise legend is justified, on Fanduel's Run it Back.

"I don't mind Houston passing. They've got Fred VanVleet coming back, at some point.



Maybe even not this year, but he's the guy and he is that perfect set-up point guard that is a low-maintenance type of guy that's not going to stunt the growth of Thompson, Reed Sheppard.



And James Harden, not saying he would, it's just a different kind of personality.



It's a different kind of fit than what they're doing there now. This team is on the right trajectory and right path.



I don't mind them passing on him because I do think Fred is that perfect fit for that point guard primary position."

Houston never addressed their need for a floor general and may ultimately wind up converting JD Davison from a two-way deal to a traditional contract.

Which wouldn't be bad, at all. There are far worse options out there. Davison has proven his value this season.