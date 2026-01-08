CBS Sports Ranks Rockets as Top Team in Western Conference

The last time the Houston Rockets took the court on Monday, they walked away with a nail-biting win over the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant proved yet again why the summer blockbuster trade was worth it.

(Especially considering the nominal price that Houston paid).

Durant hit the ultimate game-winning 3-point shot and gestured for the Suns, his former team, to go home.

Durant later explained that the moment was amplified, because he felt scapegoated for the Suns’ myriad of issues during his tenure there (of which their lack of a table-setter ranks first, not to mention issues within the organization, as a whole).

The game was ugly, though. It had the look of a postseason game, in which all that matters is walking out with the victory.

Suns guard Devin Booker said as much, noting that Houston’s battles with the Suns are the closest that one can get to postseason play.

Regardless of the aesthetics, the wins all count the same. And they all equally matter.

This year’s Rockets especially know this, having lost to bottom feeders in a relatively short span, such as the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

In fact, the Mavericks have won each of their last two games against the Rockets.

Every game matters.

And the Suns are a much improved group. Getting out of there with a win is no small feat.

They rank seventh in the Western Conference, although many expected them to be a tanking team. And that’s largely without Khaman Maluach, their lottery pick from last year’s draft, who hasn’t made much of an impact for the ball club.

(As a side note, it remains to be seen whether he can or will be a major piece for the Suns).

The Suns have also been without Jalen Green, who traded jerseys with the Rockets in order for Houston to fetch Durant.

The Rockets have started to get guys back healthy, as Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith returned last month, although Alperen Sengun could miss a few games, due to a right ankle injury.

According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, Houston has catapulted to the best team in the Western Conference and second-best in the league, behind only the Detroit Pistons.

Botkin explained.

“Houston has won five of six after Kevin Durant delivered a game-winning dagger against the Suns on Monday. The Rockets don't have the signature wins that San Antonio has over OKC, and the Spurs won the lone head-to-head, but right now Houston is getting the results.”

Houston will be tested heavily this month, as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pistons and San Antonio Spurs twice.

The Rockets are 0-3 against those teams this season.