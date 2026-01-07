Devin Booker on Rockets-Suns Duels: 'Closest Thing to Postseason Basketball'

The Houston Rockets have faced off against the Phoenix Suns three times already this season. And they have yet to lose.

The Rockets have their number.

The first two games weren't even close. The Rockets won by an average margin of 20.5 points.

It wasn't particularly close in the early matches between the two Western Conference ball clubs.

Monday brought an entirely different outcome. Although the Rockets won 100-97, it took some late game heroics from Kevin Durant, who nailed the game-winning three and told the Suns to go home after hitting the shot.

Prior to Durant's shot, Devin Booker, Durant's former teammate, attempted to hit the go-ahead basket, but was tightly draped and defended by Rockets two-way standout Tari Eason, forcing Booker to miss the shot.

After Durant’s shot, Booker got the ball one last time, giving Phoenix a chance to take the game to overtime, but was tightly covered again and missed.

After the game, Booker explained both possessions, giving the Rockets credit for their defense.

The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection started with the first possession of the two, when Eason was the primary defender.

"I lost the ball a little bit on the pick up, which forced me to shoot it long. But I live with the results."

Booker then went into detail about the final possession of the game, crediting Josh Okogie, another one of his former teammates, with stellar defense.

"It was a tough play. The team knows we're obviously trying to get a catch-and-shoot. Only a second [left], so. Pretty good pass.

Josh got his hands on it. I was still able to grab it from him. Just a tough situation to be in."

Booker explained that the Suns' shortcomings against the Rockets can be a good test and barometer for an underrated Suns team.

"They're a playoff team so whenever we can match up against teams like this, that can up their physicality, that's the closest you can get to postseason basketball."

He also explained what he felt was the deciding factor.

"I think they upped the pressure, got a little more physical. It was tough for us to make shots."

Lastly, Booker gave Durant his reverence, noting Durant as one of his idols.

"It's always a pleasure. He's done so much for this game, he's done so much for me personally. Any chance to be out there with one of my idols, somebody that I have high respect for. There's nothing like it. That's all you can ask for."

The two teams will face off one last time this season, on April 7th, which will be played in Houston.



