Clint Capela Proves Victorious After War of Words with Lakers Deandre Ayton

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, Clint Capela found himself in pursuit of a new NBA home. Capela was a first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, albeit a non-lottery pick.

To be exact, Capela was drafted 25th overall, out of Switzerland, his native and home country. Capela proved to be a pivotal and intricate player for the Rockets following the Dwight Howard era, which saw the franchise reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2014-15 NBA season --his second season with the Rockets.

Capela landed a $90 million contract extension from then Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey -- an emblem of his importance to the franchise. However, the same franchise (and front office) traded him shortly after, as the franchise opted for a microball strategy (and center-less approach).

Capela was ushered out so the franchise could bring in Robert Covington, who better aligned to what the franchise sought to do, at least at the time.

The 6-foot-11 rim-protecting and rim-running big man proved his value to the young Atlanta Hawks at the time as well, as he was deemed untradeable and landed a contract extension there as well. In other words, Capela is proven.

From the standpoint of his worth, value and production. If you're keeping score at home. The Rockets jumped on the first opportunity to bring him back to the franchise last offseason, which is another positive sign, as it pertains to him showing his value.

Yet and still, Capela found himself on the receiving end of an insult by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton. Or a stray, as it's more commonly coined or called.

Ayton was voicing his frustrations with his role on the Lakers this season and stated that the franchise was trying to turn him into Capela (as if that was a bad thing). The basketball community responded, with NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley taking to ESPN's Inside the NBA to side with Capela.

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki also sided with Capela.

On Monday, the two faced off for the first time since Ayton's comments and...well, Capela outplayed him. The 12-year veteran big man had 9 points, 8 rebounds, two offensive rebounds, two assists, one steal and 3-of-4 shooting from the field.

Ayton had 7 points, 11 rebounds, one steal, one block and 3-of-6 shooting. In 27 minutes of action.Capela had just as much game-time, with 26 minutes of play. Capela had a better performance, in spite of the loss.

Which proves everyone right. Ayton isn't Capela, but not in the way he thinks he's indicating.