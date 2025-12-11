Despite the Records, Kevin Durant and James Harden Are Still Must-See TV

After another long layoff, the Houston Rockets are back in action Thursday night as they host the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets have had another mini break, this time four games, since their last game Saturday, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets have been off due to the NBA Cup games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rockets are looking to bounce back from that loss, and they are taking on a Clippers team that has been the biggest disappointment of any team so far this season. The Clippers have dealt with a major off-court scandal, injuries, and the mishandling of Chris Paul, who was cut in the middle of his farewell tour. The Clippers come into Thursday night's game at 6-18 after having high expectations coming into the season.

Kawhi Leonard as he has for most of the latter part of his career has missed time this season which has meant that James Harden has had to take on most of the offensive burden. Even with the rough start to the season Harden is still having a good season as he tries to help the Clippers salvage their season.

With Both Superstars Career Winding Down Every Game Between Them Is Still a Must Watch

Both Kevin Durant and Harden are former MVPs, multi-time All Stars, and are sure-fire future Hall of Famers. Despite the Clippers' record, any time Harden and Kevin Durant step on the court together, it is must-watch TV, especially considering both players are inching closer to retirement. Throw in the fact that after several years of Harden battling Durant in a Rockets jersey, he will now face Houston Rockets Kevin Durant for the first time.

Durant has fit in perfectly with the Rockets, integrating into the offense, especially playing off Alperen Sengun, as both players are willing passers and draw a lot of attention on offense. Durant is averaging 25.0 points a game on a 50-38-89 split, which is suitable for anyone, but defintely for someone in their 19th season.

Harden, at age 36, is actually having a better season than last year, averaging 26.8 points and 8.3 assists despite the Clippers' bad start to the season. The two players have battled against each other ever since Harden's trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over a decade ago. Their battles went to another level when Durant joined the Rockets' biggest nemesis, the Golden State Warriors. To this day, the 2017 seven-game Western Conference series between the two teams is still seen as a huge what-if for Harden and the Rockets.

The two reunited in Brooklyn with the Nets, but never could reproduce the success they had with the Thunder due to injuries and off-court problems with Kyrie Irving. Since then, Harden's still looking for his first ring, and Durant, who has two already, is hoping for his third overall and first outside of the Warriors, which would elevate his already legendary career

Now in an almost surreal setting Harden comes to Houston as an opponent to take on Durant in a Rocket uniform. With both stars on the back end of their great careers every game between the two should not be taken for granted.