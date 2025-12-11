The Houston Rockets are back on the court this evening, following a much-needed five-day rest since their contest this past weekend in Dallas.

They'll be welcoming the LA Clippers to the Toyota Center for the first matchup between the two teams this season, and will be hopeful of getting back on track for another win streak.

Of course, one of the biggest storylines in this game will be the return of the Rockets' former franchise star, James Harden. He will be making just his seventh appearance back in Houston since being traded for in 2021.

The Rockets (15-6) play the Clippers (6-18) at home today. (7 PM Central)



Harden returns to Houston for the 7th time since being traded by the Rockets in 2021.

Led by Harden's 26.8 points per game average, the Clippers have managed only six wins this season, placing them second-to-last in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Rockets are one of the best teams in the NBA, as they currently have as many losses as the Clippers have wins this season.

While they did come out with a loss in their last contest against the Dallas Mavericks, Houston will look to bounce back in a big way against the Clippers to get back to a winning flow.

Here's what to look out for in this evenings Rockets-Clippers game:

Sengun Returns to Lineup

Fans certainly did not expect to lose to the Mavericks on Saturday; however, when you are down two starting centers, it creates an uphill battle that Houston was just unable to overcome.

Nonetheless, the Rockets will be ecstatic to have their All-Star center Alperen Sengun back in the lineup this afternoon against LA.

Not just a 20-point scorer, Sengun plays a significant defensive role for Houston, and not having him in the lineup this past Saturday was a clear factor in why the Rockets were so susceptible to points in the paint.

After missing the past two games, Alperen Sengun will return to the lineup tomorrow against the Clippers.



When asked if the Rockets missed him Kevin Durant had a funny reaction:



"Shidd he's an All-Star level player. Hell yeah we missed that."

This season, the Turkish center is averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, serving as an absolute playmaker for Houston.

However, that's not all, as he is also tallying a block and 1.3 steals per game.

Containing Ivica Zubac

Sure, the LA Clippers are filled with big names like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George on their roster, but one of the biggest factors that the Rockets will need to account for is the Clippers' big man, Ivica Zubac.

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome.

The 7-foot center is averaging a double-double this season logging 15.9 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Despite currently being in trade rumors, Zubac continues to be a problem for teams in the paint when they face off against LA.

Game Information

Date: Thu, Dec 11.

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

TV: NBA League Pass