Early Rest Could Have The Rockets Performing At Their Best

The Houston Rockets have had an unorthodox schedule this season after having several significant stretches of rest. They are in the midst of their longest stretch in the first half of the season, as they have a few days to wait until their next matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Rockets haven't been able to put their team out on the court as much as they'd like to build chemistry, they have been able to manage some early injuries and rest their players before they enter the critical stages of the season in the New Year.

Tari Eason is one of the team's crucial players on the defensive end. Eason and Amen Thompson are the team's best point-of-attack defenders, and the team's overall defense is better when they can support each other defensively.

Eason has been injured for a significant stretch of time after starting the season with his best shooting stretch of his career.

Dorian Finney-Smith is also a part of the team's point-of-attack defense, gaining experience throughout his career as his teams best defender.

Now, he has less responsibilities on the defensive end, tasked with supporting Thompson and Eason on defense.

However, Finney-Smith hasn't played a single minute this season, so the Rockets haven't had the opportunity to see what the team's performance is like with him in the lineup. Finney-Smith's services could be helpful for the Rockets as they continue to focus on Reed Sheppard's development on offense despite him not being a strong defender at this point of his career.

The extra rest for the team could help players that are currently required to do more to help Houston stay competitive without some of its most important players.

Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate have gotten more opportunities on the floor due to the injuries to the team's wings and lead guard Fred VanVleet. Giving these players opportunities early in the season might help the Rockets in the future when they need to rest players in preparation for the playoffs.

It will become more difficult to get rest for older players like Kevin Durant later in the season when games come more often and each game means more to Houston's place in the standings.

The Rockets are taking advantage of their early rest by getting their team healthy and giving some of their reserves the experience to step up later in the season when rest will be at a premium.