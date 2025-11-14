Early Trends for the Rockets 10 Games Into the NBA Season

10 games into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Houston Rockets have had plenty of bright spots at 7-3. They started a disappointing 0-2, but have since won seven of their last eight games, currently placing fourth in a crowded Western Conference.

This season's Houston squad looks extremely different from the last, despite many of the key young players returning. Of course, that's expected when you swap out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore for Kevin Durant, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. Keep in mind, Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to take the floor.

There are a few noticeable differences in the Rockets' new offense under head coach Ime Udoka. Here are some early trends, 10 games in:

Kevin Durant Has Slowed Down An Improved the Offense

Last season, the Rockets finished 18th in pace, despite being an almost entirely youthful team. Through the first handful of games this season, they're even slower, ranking 28th (98.69).

Much of that can be attributed to the influx of veterans on the roster. Durant, now 37 years old, is at his best operating in a half-court set rather than playing fast. Alperen Sengun, a slower but offensively talented center, is similar in that aspect.

Naturally, you'd think Houston would try to play fast with young rotation players. However, slowing down the pace has resulted in a league-best 123.1 offensive rating.

Rockets Are Benefiting From Height, But Balance is Important

In the first two games of the season, Udoka trotted out one of the starting lineups in NBA history, with Steven Adams and Sengun featured in the famous double-big lineup. Since then, Josh Okogie has been a regular starter, and the Rockets have won almost every game after the change.

Still, according to databallr, when Sengun and Adams are on the floor, Houston has a 129.6 offensive rating and 111.9 defensive rating. It's important to play to that height advantage, but there needs to be a balance.

When Okogie and Reed Sheppard aren't on the floor, it falls on multiple wings to take care of the ball, on top of generating offense in their usual spots on the floor. They have been spectacular in stepping through Fred VanVleet's absence, and while the double-big lineups are effective, it can only last for so long.

Houston's Balanced, But Efficient Scoring Attack

Durant has been all different for the Rockets, but he isn't putting up the usual 'Kevin Durant' stat line. Sure, he's been extremely efficient with 49-42-87 shooting splits, but he's only putting up 24.6 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season up to this point.

The offense has been a team effort, with Sengun and Amen Thompson combining to average 39.7 points and 12.8 assists per game.

Going back to Sheppard, he has stepped up in year two. Despite no longer being a rookie, he might as well be with the lack of opportunities he had in big games last season. The 6-foot-2 guard is dropping 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while providing elite defense on the other end. He has looked more comfortable with each game and is one of six Houston players averaging double figures.