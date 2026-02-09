ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: Rockets' Ime Udoka Has Decisions to Make

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has tinkered with his starting lineup quite a bit this season. It's all matchup based.

He's offered an explanation earlier in the season, noting Houston's depth.

"We've got alot of guys that are qualified to start.

Alot of our guys can start and we like them to want to start.

Our versatility is great. We can upsize, downsize and go all over the place.

About 10 quality players that can start on any night. "

On Saturday, Udoka started Reed Sheppard for the sixth time of the season, as Amen Thompson sat out the game with an illness (although he was initially considered questionable heading into the game).

Sheppard had 16 points on 12 shots (7-of-12) along with six assists.

(And four turnovers, but we can gloss over that. For now, at least).

After the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins noted Sheppard's impact with Thompson out of the lineup and questioned whether the Rockets can afford to not have Sheppard as a starter.

"Because you need shooting, do you keep Reed Sheppard in the starting lineup? Because he had a pretty solid night. With the spacing."

Perkins continued, noting the challenges that lie ahead for Udoka, as it pertains to making such decisions.

"He's going to have some decisions to make."

The Rockets currently sit 32-19, which is good for fifth in the Western Conference. They picked up a much-needed win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game.

As it pertains to Sheppard, he's been struggling of late.

Especially in comparison to how he started the season.

He was on fire towards the start of the season and has regressed each month.

In November, Sheppard averaged 15.2 points, 52.9 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from three.

In December, Sheppard averaged 12.8 points, 41.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from long-range.

In January, Sheppard averaged 11.3 points, 38.5 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep.

This month, Sheppard is averaging 10.8 points, 34 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.

Buy and large, it really just comes down to Sheppard making his threes.

He's a stellar knockdown shooter. Even with his regression, he's averaging 37.8 percent (on 6.2 attempts).