Ime Udoka Offers Clarity on Rockets' Lineups and Rotations

Ime Udoka's lineups have undergone constant change this season. Well, really ever since he arrived in 2023.

Some of the rotations that he's trotted out haven't always been the best. For example, playing double big lineups between Alperen Sengun and Clint Capela.

(Or not giving Reed Sheppard more on-ball reps, but that's a different story).

The Rockets have turned to nine different starting lineups in the 2025-26 season, although injuries have certainly played a large factor, as Steven Adams and Sengun have missed time, in addition to Tari Eason.

As it pertains to Eason, he's been a mainstay in the Rockets' starting lineup ever since Houston's Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in which he was outstanding, especially on the defensive end, with six stocks, in addition to 13 points.

He's started each of Houston's last three games in total, in place of Josh Okogie.

Udoka explained the decision to insert Eason into the starting lineup against the Lakers and moving forward.

"Did his part with that but was aggressive offensively as well. Impacts the game with the steals and activity on the defensive end.

Injected himself into the game. Both sides of the ball. Energy. We wanted some really good defenders."

"It wasn't a trust or non-trust thing. It was we liked the matchup that he had out there and we've been kinda going back and forth with different guys all year."

Udoka noted the Rockets' depth and bevy of optionality on the roster.

"We've got alot of guys that are qualified to start. Reed, Steven, we've gone through all of them.



It wasn't about trusting or non-trusting. Alot of our guys can start and we like them to want to start.

Once we're whole and full and off minutes restrictions, we'll figure out what works best.

Getting Dorian back into the mix is a piece of that.

Like I said all year, our versatility is great. We can upsize, downsize and go all over the place.

About 10 quality players that can start on any night. "

As it pertains to minutes restrictions, which Udoka alluded to, Dorian Finney-Smith is ramping up and could be off the minutes restriction soon.

Eason is clearly no longer on a minutes restriction.

Eason was rather vocal about wanting to start, which Udoka had no issue with (unsurprisingly).

"I love the fact that he wants to. And I don't have a problem with our guys saying much ever."

The Rockets are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 20-10 record. Their next game will be Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.