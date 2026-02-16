Fred VanVleet Doesn't Like Rockets Alperen Sengun being Compared to Nikola Jokic

Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun has long been one of the league's best playmakers at the center position.

And his actual passes are oftentimes highlight worthy.

We've seen the behind-the-back dishes, the no-look dimes and absolute ropes. He's capable of it all.

Which is unusual for a center. Well, any center not named Nikola Jokic.

For that reason, Sengun finds himself being compared to Jokic. They are two international offensive hubs.In fact, Sengun leads the Rockets in assists this season, with 6.3 assists per game.

The only other center or big man averaging more assists than Sengun is....you guessed it.

Nikola Jokic, who leads the league with 10.7 assists per night. That would surprisingly be Jokic's first time being the assists champion in his illustrious career.

Jokic is also leading the league in rebounds, which would also be his first time taking the rebounds title.

Assuming both remain atop the league by the end of the season.

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet wants the comparisons between Sengun and Jokic to stop, which he explained on the Club 520 podcast.

"I hate when they do sh-t like that, man. They did it to Sengun with Joker.

I think that we're doing both of them a disservice by comparing them to each other. That's what I'll say.I think we're doing both of them a disservice."

He also explained why he thinks the comparisons are off base.

"I told him to his face. When they came with that Joker sh-t, I said yo, stop doing that sh-t. For real.

Stop doing that. Because first of all, you want your own name. Second of all, y'all really don't play nothing alike, outside of the flashy sh-t.

He coming from the top of the key. Like he on some sh-t.

C'mon bro. Joker?"

Sengun has also gone on record to state his displeasure with being compared to Jokic, while also noting that he grew up idolizing the Denver Nuggets center.

Sengun used to commonly draw comparisons to Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, but those have seemingly stopped.

In general, players seem to not like player comparisons.

Klay Thompson was recently asked about Reed Sheppard having a similar profile to Stephen Curry and was also strongly against it.