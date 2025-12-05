Expect Dillon Brooks to Not Hold Back in His Return to Houston to Take On the Rockets

The Houston Rockets were a team without an identity after trading away their franchise player, James Harden. During Harden's career, he had taken the Rockets from a pack team that was always on the cusp of making the playoffs, but couldn't get over the hump to a perennial playoff team and eventually a serious contender.

However, after Harden demanded a trade out of Houston, the Rockets decided to go into full rebuild mode starting in 2021. For a few seasons, as they tried to develop their young players, the Rockets suffered through their worst three-year stretch in franchise history. The Rockets were a rebuilding team that also lacked an identity.

The Rockets wanted to change that after years of losing, and that started with the hiring of Ime Udoka. Udoka was one of the most sought-after coaches in the 2023 offseason, and the Rockets wasted no time hiring the former Boston Celtics head coach. Udoka brought the toughness and defensive-minded approach the Rockets desperately needed.

Udoka immediately set out to change that perception on the court as well. Rafael Stone and Udoka wanted to bring that same mentality to the court, and they did so by signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks during the offseason. VanVleet was an NBA champion who brought a calming influence to the entire team, especially on offense. Brooks got the defensive toughness the Rockets would need to compete night in and night out.

That's why the Rockets were reluctant to trade away Brooks but knew they couldn't pass on the opportunity to bring in one of the best players of all time in Kevin Durant. That move has not only helped the Rockets but has given Brooks something he hasn't had in his entire career and that is the offensive freedom to expand his overall game.

Now with the Phoenix Suns Brooks is having a career year on offense and heading into his first game back in Houston since the trade Brooks will pull out all the stops to come away with a win.

Dillon Brooks will not hold back in his return to Houston

Throughout his career, Brooks had been known as one of the better defenders in the NBA, and his offense usually took a backseat on most nights. Brooks showed last season, however, that he can make an impact on offense. In his final season in Houston, Brooks shot a career high from 3-point range as he helped the Rockets to 52 wins and their first playoff berth since 2020.

Now with the Suns Brooks is having a career year on offense. Brooks was traded with Jalen Green to the Suns as part of the Durant trade, but Green has only played two games so far this season as he deals with a hamstring issue. That has left Brooks to become the Suns second option on offense behind Devin Booker.

Brooks is scoring a career high 22.3 points per game a career high in field goal attempts and a career best .463 from the field. Brooks has already faced the Rockets in Phoenix and scored 29 points in the Suns 22-point loss to the Rockets on November 24th.

With Booker out for the next week, Brooks will be the main option in Friday night's matchup with the Rockets. Brooks is known as a player who will do whatever he can on the court to get a win. It doesn't matter if it's holding, tripping, or trash-talking, Brooks will do whatever he can to get a win against his former team. In the last game, Brooks shoulder-checked Steven Adams on a routine play and sent the big man to the floor. It is just one example of what to expect from Brooks in Friday night's game.

The Rockets are the heavy favourites in Friday night's game, especially with Booker out of the lineup. One thing is for sure, though: Brooks will pull out all the stops to try to pull the upset against the Rockets.