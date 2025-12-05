What to Watch for in Rockets vs Suns

For the second time this season, the Houston Rockets will match up with the Phoenix Suns for what should be another exciting game with several storylines to follow.

During their first matchup, Phoenix hosted the Rockets, but home court proved to be of no advantage, as they lost 114-92.

Currently sitting at 13-9, the Suns will come into Houston hopeful to build off their impressive win against the Lakers, where former Rockets forward Dillon Brooks compiled 33 points.

Brooks was also the leading scorer in Phoenix and Houston's first matchup, likely seeking revenge on his former team for trading him and Jalen Green in a deal involving Kevin Durant the previous summer.

Green, who remains out, will be joined by Suns star Devin Booker for a week after he suffered a right groin strain.

Indeed, a big blow for Phoenix, as they will face off against one of the NBA's best offensive groups led by superstar Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

Durant, who missed the first matchup between the Rockets and his former team, the Phoenix Suns, could be an even bigger difference-maker for Houston this evening, a team that has already proven capable of taking down the Suns even without the former NBA MVP.

Here are a few things to look out for in this evenings Rockets-Suns matchup:

Neutralizing Dillon Brooks

With Booker out, this allows Dillon Brooks to shoot at will, as there is realistically no other star around him to say otherwise.

Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playing against Houston, it is clear Brooks is going to be out for blood, but this also requires the 29-year-old to remain consistent in his solid play, which has never been a strong point in his NBA career.

If the Rockets can contain and disrupt Brooks from catching any type of rhythm, then Phoenix will likely struggle as a whole on offense.

While there are talented players in Phoenix, there isn't one that can give Houston problems the way Dillon Brooks can.

Kevin Durant Milestone Watch

What a sweet moment it will be when Kevin Durant etches his name as the eighth player in NBA history to reach 31,000 points against his former team.

Coming into this evening's game, Durant will only be four points shy of this historic NBA milestone, and if he is to accomplish his feat, then it will also put him one step closer to surpassing NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the No. 7 all-time scorer in the NBA.

"Every time I hit these milestones I tend to think about teammates and the journey that I've been through"

--Kevin Durant on being 4 points shy of becoming the 8th player to reach 31,000 pts



KD had 24 tonight as the #Rockets beat the Kings 121-95@HoustonRockets I #AllFire pic.twitter.com/Dofj2cnvSv — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 4, 2025

While Durant typically does not dwell on these individual accomplishments during the regular season, it is still an amazing milestone to highlight for tomorrow's matchup.

Game Information

Date: Fri, Dec 5.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

TV: NBA League Pass