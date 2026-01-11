Former Rockets Guard Suspended for Rockets-Kings Rematch

The second matchup of the 2025-26 NBA season between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings went a bit unexpected. The two teams faced off previously, just 18 days apart, and the Rockets secured a relatively easy victory, by a margin of 26 points.

Houston surely expected to waltz their way to another victory.

After all, the Kings were 7-22 heading into the rematch between the two teams.

And the Rockets were 17-9.

Quite literally a reversal of records between the two teams.

Or close enough to it.

Houston held a 13-point lead in the third quarter, with a score of 78-65.

The Kings scrapped and clawed their way back into the game but Houston held another 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, with a 97-84 score.

From that point, the Kings went on a 28-15 run to close the quarter and send the game to overtime.

The Kings ultimately won the game 125-124, thanks in large part to a big-time 3-point shot by Dennis Schröder.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka made a late game adjustment, subbing Tari Eason in the game

Eason served as Schröder's primary defender on the play.

But a lapse in concentration caused Schröder to get open, just in time to let off the shot.

A fitting moment of retribution, one would surmise, for a player who previously played for the Rockets franchise.

(Players love getting revenge against teams they've formerly played for).

Schröder had a big game, to the tune of 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, 53.8 percent from the field (7-of-13), 37.5 percent from three (3-of-8), 87.5 percent from the foul line (7-of-8) and 72.6 percent true shooting.

The Rockets had no answer for him. Eason took the blame for the lapse that caused the game-winning bucket but it wasn't just him.

Schröder had been carving the Rockets up all game.

The good news?

Houston faces Sacramento again on Sunday, for a shot at revenge.

Even better news?

Schröder won't be on the other side.

Well, he'll be on the other side but he won't be in uniform.

Schröder was suspended on Saturday, for his actions in the Kings' December 28th matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, another one of his former teams.

All told, Schröder will miss three games, for confronting and attempting to strike another player” in the hallway of the Lakers arena.

That player was Luka Doncic.

The Rockets will serve as the first game of Schröder's suspension.