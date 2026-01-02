Tari Eason Causes Havoc for Opposing Teams and Changes the Rockets Starting Lineup

When the Houston Rockets begin the rebuilding phase after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, they were hoping that they could bring in a few high lottery draft picks over the next few seasons. The Rockets also knew that to do this, they would lose a lot more than they would win over the next two to three seasons.

That is precisely what happened as the Rockets had their worst three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, but that also meant they were able to draft at the top of the lottery for multiple seasons. The Rockets were able to draft Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson, and, even though it wasn't the result of a losing season, also Reed Sheppard with the fourth overall pick.

Drafting high lottery picks is a lot safer when it comes to drafting a high-quality player, even though there have been some misses over the years. Drafting mid-first round is a lot more risky as teams have swung and missed on plenty of players over the years. However, the Rockets over the last few years have not missed in that part of the draft.

The Rockets have drafted not one but two core players as their second pick in the first round. The first was Alperen Sengun in the 2021 draft. Even though he came to the Rockets via trade, the Rockets targeted him early, and they traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Sengun at 16. Of course, Sengun would go on to become one of the Rockets' best players and an All-Star for the first time last season.

If that draft were held again today, Sengun would be a top-five, maybe even a top-three pick. The second player the Rockets drafted in the middle of the first round was Tari Eason, who, despite being drafted 17th in the 2022 draft and not being the Rockets first draft pick that season, was still the Rockets' best player from that draft as he came into the league hitting the ground running and was one of the best rookies in the NBA.

After his great rookie season Eason would have to deal with different injuries as he has been in and out of the lineup the last two seasons. This season also saw Eason miss extended time but since his return he has made a huge impact as a starter and is causing havoc on oppoosing teams.

Tari Eason Has a Made a Huge Impact for the Rockets as a Starter

Eason had missed 14 games before returning to the lineup against the Sacramento Kings on the Rockets' six-game road trip. After tough losses, the Kings and the Clippers, Ime Udoka inserted Eason into the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, and the Rockets have not lost a game since, as they have now won four games in a row after their dominating win over the Brooklyn Nets on New Year's Day.

Eason capped off his fourth straight start with 15 points nine rebounds a block and a steal all while shooting 6-7 from the field. Eason was all over the court as he has been his entire career as he had several deflections and contested every shot he could. Over the four-game stretch as a starter Eason is averaging 10.5 points with 5.5 rebounds but the most important part has been the four straight wins.

Eason has been one of the best shooters all season and bring the defensive energy that Udoka likes from his players, and it is no coincidence that soon as Eason entered the starting lineup the Rockets went from a bad stretch to winning four straight games.