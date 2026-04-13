Former Rockets Sharpshooter Cuttino Mobley Credits Scottie Pippen for NBA Breakthrough

Scottie Pippen's tenure with the Houston Rockets was marred with controversy, even though it was short-lived. Pippen played with the Rockets for just one season, and even that was probably too long.

Pippen had become a malcontent following his 12 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, for a number of different reasons. He felt underpaid and undervalued by the Bulls and grew weary of being in Michael Jordan's shadow.

It's often said that Pippen was the best sidekick of all time throughout the league's history, and rightfully so. However, Pippen, himself, doesn't like that title. In fact, Pippen has even said that he was a better player than Jordan, which he would be the only person to believe.

The Rockets executed a sign-and-trade deal with Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause and gave Pippen a five-year deal worth upto $82 million in total. He got into a verbal dispute with Charles Barkley shortly thereafter and later told the media that he wouldn't apologize to Barkley even at gunpoint.

Pippen averaged 14.5 points in that season with the Rockets, which was a career low at the time. But according to Cuttino Mobley, it wasn't as bad as it seems.

In fact, Mobley credits Pippen for his NBA breakthrough during his rookie season, which was that same 1998-99 season.

"And then when I got to the pros, Scottie Pippen endorsed me. If it wasn't for Scottie Pippen, I don't know if people would know Cuttino Mobley because he was the one who kind of backed me and told the coach, I want him starting in my rookie year with him and Charles [Barkley] and Hakeem [Olajuwon].

My very first game actually ever playing in NBA, I had a game-winner. Top of the key three-pointer by Charles Barkley. And ever since then, the rest is history."

Mobley started 37 of the Rockets' 50 games during the 1998-99 season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 42.5 percent from the field, 35.8 percent from three and 81.8 percent from the foul line. In the Rockets' postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Mobley averaged 7 points, 2.8 assists, 46.7 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from long-range and 90.9 percent from the foul line.

All told, Mobley would go on an 11-year NBA career, with averages of 16 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 43.3 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from long-range and 83.5 percent from the foul line. And according to him, it wouldn't have been the same without Pippen's backing.