NBA Insider Reveals Potential Contract, Suitors for Rockets' Tari Eason

The Houston Rockets have an important decision to make this NBA offseason regarding one of their most important homegrown talents. Amid the many storylines this summer, Tari Eason will enter restricted free agency after four seasons with the organization.

The 24-year-old's looming contract had been a concern since both sides failed to agree to an extension before the start of this season. Eason will highlight a talented restricted free agency class, including Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, Peyton Watson and Walker Kessler.

Through the first 30 games of the 2025-26 season, Eason appeared to be playing up to big money, averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals on impressive 46-47 shooting splits. But his three-point shot suffered after the All-Star break, and he finished with solid stats of 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 42-36-78 splits.

Houston was hard-capped at the first apron this year, so it might be tough to bring the 6-foot-8 wing back for the foreseeable future. The Rockets handed out extensions to Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. last summer, while Amen Thompson appears to be more of a priority with more potential and production.

Tari Eason's Potential Contract

Bobby Marks, an NBA Front Office Insider for ESPN, listed his top restricted agents this offseason, and Eason appeared fourth of the five names mentioned above. GM Rafael Stone showed support for the 2022 first-round pick, noting his competitiveness and fearlessness night in and night out. Thus, Marks gave a contract he would offer if he were in Houston's front office.

"Four years, $85.1 million," Marks wrote. "Durant's extension last offseason gives Houston the flexibility to re-sign Eason, avoid the second apron and still fill out its roster with minimum signings."

The Rockets could be locked into the same roster if they sign Eason for more money and retain their core pieces, which is why they'd have to settle for minimum contracts to fill out the roster. The question is whether they're okay with running it back or moving assets for upgrades.

One Suitor Stands Out if Rockets Don't Re-Sign

If Eason departs from Houston, Marks listed just one fit: the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are finally committing to youth after cleaning house as of late. At his age, Eason fits the timeline, which is why Chicago could make a push for his services.

However, other suitors linger. The Rockets can match any offer he receives, but are they willing to go high enough in order to keep him in Houston?