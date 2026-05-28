Inside the Numbers: How the Rockets Fared in the League's Top Awards

The NBA announced their awards over the last week, as the postseason is winding down and the 2025-26 calendar year is nearing an end. The MVP award went to Oklahoma City Thunder superstar wing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Coach of the Year award went to Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Defensive Player of the Year award went to San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, the Most Improved Player award went to Atlanta Hawk wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Sixth Man of the Year award went to San Antonio Spurs reserve Keldon Johnson.

The Houston Rockets didn’t have any representation among any of the awards, although Rockets superstar wing Kevin Durant was a Second Team All-NBA selection, a demonstration of continued excellence in his 19th NBA season. Although the Rockets didn’t have any award winners, there were several players that received votes for many of the awards (excluding the MVP award and the Coach of the Year award).

Let’s take a look at how the Rockets players fared below:



Sixth Man of the Year

Reed Sheppard finished sixth in the race for the John Havlicek Trophy (also known as the Sixth Man of the Year award), receiving 28 total points out of 500. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 43 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three-point land and 80.2 percent from the foul line, while playing 26.2 minutes per contest. Interestingly enough, Sheppard finished with a higher scoring average than the Spurs’ Johnson, who took home the award.

Most Improved Player

The Rockets had multiple players receive voting consideration for the George Mikan Trophy (also named the Most Improved Player Award), as Amen Thompson finished in a five-way tie for 10th place, joining Stephon Castle, Naji Marshall, Jaden McDaniels and Victor Wembanyama, who all received one vote. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 53.4 percent from the field and 77.9 percent from the foul line.

Reed Sheppard also finished seventh in this award as well, receiving nine total votes.

Defensive Player of the Year award

Amen Thompson received six votes for the Defensive Player of the Year award, named after Houston Rockets legend and all-time blocks leader Hakeem Olajuwon. Thompson’s six votes were the eighth most.

Clutch Player of the Year

Kevin Durant finished ninth in the running for the Jerry West Trophy, also known as the Clutch Player of the Year, finishing with eight total votes. Durant finished sixth in 30 point games this season also.

All-NBA Teams

Rockets two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun finished with six total All-NBA votes (one Second Team and three Third Team votes), tied with Rockets legend James Harden.

All-Defensive Teams

Rockets wing Amen Thompson was viewed as a snub for the All-Defensive Team, as he didn’t make the cut. However, he had 46 votes, tied with Stephon Castle for 11th-most. Jabari Smith Jr. also finished with one vote as well.