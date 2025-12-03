Rockets Add Tyler Smith, Part with Kevon Harris

For months, the widely held belief (and assumption) was that the Houston Rockets were going to be adding a talent (or two) during the season. This isn't exactly breaking news, for any team.

Adding talent is all a part of roster building.

Teams are always trying to gain an edge. The Rockets have long needed a facilitating floor general at the point guard position.

Especially when Fred VanVleet went down in the offseason with a season-altering (and likely season-ending) injury.

Houston's ability to nab a quality point guard is handicapped until mid-December, which is quite literally around the corner.

As in within the next two weeks.

Such a move, however, would require the team to part with a key role player. Whether it be Tari Eason or Clint Capela, to name a few.

On Tuesday, the Rockets finally made a move. But not for a point guard.

And not for a big name.

Houston Rockets Add Intriguing Forward from Milwaukee Bucks

Far from it, actually. The Rockets added an unheralded former second-round pick in Tyler Smith.

Smith, the former 33rd overall draft pick for the Milwaukee Bucks, was added on a two-way deal. The news was first reported by Jake Fischer, who previously worked for Yahoo Sports and currently works for the Stein Line.

Smith is a Houston native, as he starred at nearby Bush High School, in Fort Bend County (Richmond, Texas to be exact).

The 6-foot-9 forward spent time with the Overtime Elite, much like Rockets guard/wing Amen Thompson.

The reality is that Smith won't spend much time on the Rockets. They're loaded at the wing spot.

Which is why Jae'Sean Tate initially got sent down to the G-League.

That room will get even more crowded once Dorian Finney-Smith suits up (whenever that will be).

Smith will likely spend the brunt of his time with the Rio Grande Vipers.

The Rockets dropped Kevon Harris, to make room for Smith.

Smith joins JD Davison and Isaiah Crawford as Houston’s two-way signees.