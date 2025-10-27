Fred VanVleet Opens Up About Injury Recovery and Timeline to Rockets' Return
It's no secret that the Houston Rockets are losing Fred VanVleet for what could end up being the entire 2025-26 season was a massive blow. Without their point guard, the Rockets' title hopes have definitely been hindered a bit.
However, that doesn't mean Houston is completely out of it. Yes, a 0-2 start is disappointing. But it's still early in the season, and the Rockets are figuring out how to function without VanVleet, who tore his ACL so close to the start of the preseason.
The 31-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season as Houston soared to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. His 38-35-86 shooting splits weren't great, but his presence, defense and leadership in and out of the locker room helped a young Rockets core develop from an up-and-coming squad to a playoff team.
VanVleet recently spoke to the media regarding his injury recovery, rehab and potential timeline for a return. He and Houston are taking the process very slowly and carefully, and he hinted at a reevaluation toward the end of the year.
"No timeline. I finally ditched the crutches after a couple of weeks, so that was a big moment for me," VanVleet said. "Just being able to walk around and move around freely. But just taking it slow, day by day. It's definitely a week-by-week, day-by-day thing, and we'll see where we're at towards the end of the year."
The Rockets' guard room was already thin before VanVleet's injury, but now players such as Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie will need to step up in the backcourt, aside from Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson, who are already in the starting lineup.
Ime Udoka announced the first five to be Thompson, Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. The starting lineup is one of the tallest in NBA history. A few players are out of their usual positions, undoubtedly due to VanVleet's absence.
Houston has the chance to pick up its first win tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. At home, the Rockets need to take advantage of a rebuilding team coming off a game the day before.
Not to mention, multiple Nets players will be out due to injury or G League assignment. If Houston can't beat Brooklyn tonight, there may be more of a reason to be concerned about the season as a whole.