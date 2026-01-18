Fred VanVleet Won't Continue Podcast After Return to Rockets

We've seen a recent trend towards active athletes taking a foray into the media world. No, they aren't seeking to become journalists or change professions.

Nor are they becoming talk show radio hosts.

In other words, they aren't seeking to take anyone's job.

Yet.

They've been creating their own platforms, creating podcasts and growing them.

They control and own the content, as opposed to being told topics to discuss.

Or which takes to have on said topics.

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has legitimately formed his own media network, called Boardroom, which is encompasses a number of sectors, ranging from sports, media and even entertainment.

All told, this new wave has been coined "The New Media".

Golden State Warriors two-way forward Draymond Green has even gone so far as to record episodes of his signature podcast, The Draymond Green Show, almost immediately after games.

Which has sparked criticism.

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has started his own podcast, titled Unguarded. He's even had Durant on his show.

VanVleet is out with a torn ACL and has down time on his hands.

(Even though he's stated publicly that he wishes to return, only to seemingly walk that back a bit and simmer down expectations).

Regardless of when he returns (whether this season or next), VanVleet won't be continuing with his podcast, as he explained on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes.

"Hell nah. Not from the standpoint that I couldn't do it. I just don't think I'd have the desire to do it. I just can't see myself preparing for a game or in the midst of a slump or whatever and then wanting to get on here and do a podcast."

VanVleet explained that he does enjoy having podcast, as it allows him the opportunity to engage with fans.

"I do enjoy talking to the fans though. That's been a cool part of our show, is having callers and being able to connect with people that follow me and support me. So that part has been dope. I don't know about having an opinion on everything all the time."

VanVleet's Rockets are 24-15, with a big victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night (although the Wolves were without Anthony Edwards).