Heat List 10 Players on Injury Report Ahead of Bout with Rockets

Prior to Friday, the Houston Rockets had been sputtering.

Amid a tight Western Conference race, they had suffered four losses in six tries, the last two of which both came to the Lakers, who were able to snag the third-seed with big wins over Houston.

On Friday, the Rockets were finally able to course-correct in the form of a blowout win of the previously-hot Hawks. Kevin Durant scored 25 points — pushing himself closer to becoming the NBA’s fifth all-time leading scorer — all five starters finished in double figures, and the Rockets were able to coast to a 117-95 win.

The Hawks had previously won 11-straight games.

With the win, Houston is now in a three-way tied with both Denver and Minnesota for seeds four through six. The Rockets currently sit at the top, though they’ll need to continue to win to have a hope of finishing above those teams.

That’s where tonight’s bout against the Heat comes in, where Houston will need to play sharply to walk away with a win. Miami has been spotty lately as well, having ripped off seven-straight wins from late-February to mid-March, but now being amid a three-game losing-streak.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a major role in the outcome of the game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Heat ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Miami Heat injuries:

Simone Fontecchio — Questionable: Back spasms

Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — Out: Left hip tightness

Nikola Jovic — Available: Low back injury management

Trevor Keels — Out: G League

Pelle Larsson — Questionable: Right foot contusion

Terry Rozier — Out: Not with team

Kel’el Ware — Available: Right shoulder strain

Andrew Wiggins — Out: Left big toe sesmoiditis

Jahmir Young —Out: G League

The Rockets injury report has not yet been submitted, though season-long mainstays in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams can be expected, as they're slated to miss the rest of the season.

The Heat list a myriad of starters and rotational contributors as they hit the home stretch of the season. All of Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are slated to be out tonight, with Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio questionable to play.

Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware are both available to play tonight, and three Heat players are out on G League designation.

The Rockets and Heat tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.