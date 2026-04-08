Houston Rockets Bench Shows up Big in Win Over the Phoenix Suns

The Houston Rockets went into their match with the Phoenix Suns looking to continue their longest win streak of the season. The Rockets had won six straight games and were expecting a lively atmosphere in Phoenix with Kevin Durant making his first visit to Phoenix post-trade to the Rockets and Jalen Green playing his first game of the season vs his former team.

The game could not have started any worse for the Rockets as they watched a game go from tied early to a 21-point deficit in the drop of a hat. The Suns were the more aggressive team as the Rockets' starters, specifically Durant and Sengun, struggled to make shots early in the game.

The Rockets' two best players started the game a combined 1-12. Even more of a concern was Sengun's early foul trouble, as the Suns at one point had three times as many free throw attempts as the Rockets.

With the starters struggling early, the Rockets needed someone from the second unit to step up and help them cut into the 21-point deficit. The Rockets went to their bench early, and, as they have in the previous six games of the Rockets' winning streak, they stepped up and changed the game, led by Aaron Holiday and Tari Eason.

The Rockets’ Bench Stepped up in a Big Way in Win

Throughout the season, the Rockets have used their bench less than any other team in the NBA. With injuries to players like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, the Rockets have had to shuffle their starting lineup throughout the season, leaving the bench thin.

That lack of depth has shown even more with Reed Sheppard entering the starting lineup for Eason, which took away the second unit's best offensive player. Dorian Finney-Smith's struggles have not helped matters, as he is completely out of the rotation, playing only garbage-time minutes over the last couple of weeks.

The Rockets have been in the bottom three in points off the bench all season, and that is the main reason Durant and Amen Thompson are in the top three in minutes played. However, in Tuesday night's/Wednesday morning matchup with the Suns, they played a major part in the win.

The Rockets' bench outscored the Suns' bench 29-19 and was the main reason the Rockets went from 21 down in the first quarter to only down three points by halftime. The Rockets were led by Eason and Aaron Holiday, who each finished with 12 points.

Eason has had several good games during the winning streak, after a prolonged shooting slump prior to it. Holiday has been out of the rotation most of the season, but just like the professional player he is, he has given the Rockets good minutes since being added back to the rotation in the last two weeks.

In the playoffs, most teams go with only an eight-man rotation; some even fewer, depending on how the game is going. That means most of the Rockets' bench players may not see any time in the playoffs, but at some point, your bench will have to win you a game, and the Rockets hope the recent good play of their second unit can continue in the playoffs.