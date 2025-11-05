Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets' Big Questionable to Face Grizzlies

Houston could be without one of its best bigs against the Grizzlies.

Derek Parker

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets got off to a slow start in the 2025-26 regular season, but have since become one of the hottest teams in the association.

Houston’s campaign started with back-to-back losses versus the Thunder and Pistons, but the Rockets have since ripped off four-straight wins using a combination of high-octane offense and surging defense.

The Rockets — led by superstar Kevin Durant, one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and rising star Amen Thompson — got their first win versus Brooklyn. They then pummeled the Raptors, 139-121, and blew out Boston to go above .500.

In returning to West competition, the Rockets faced off against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, winning by just eight in a defensive-laden bout.

Now, Houston is looking to extend its winning streak to five against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. At just 3-5 on the season, Memphis should offer a good opponent to continue momentum.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Left hip flexor

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Dorian Finney Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Right ankle

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right knee

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle

Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe

The Rockets injury report sees a new addition in center Steven Adams, who is listed as questionable to play against Memphis due to a left hip flexor. 

Adams played in 23 minutes off the bench versus the Mavericks, adding four points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks, though he’s now been tagged on the IR. 

Adams’ status is one to monitor, as his exclusion could leave the Houston frontcourt down another member. His being questionable is likely a sign the injury is short-term, but it seems he could be slated to miss some time.

Forward Jabari Smith Jr. is also listed as questionable for the second-straight game with a right ankle injury. He didn’t play versus Dallas, and his status is again up in the air for Memphis. 

The Rockets continue to be without guard Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury suffered in an offseason workout. Free agent signing Dorian Finney-Smith has also now made his return to the court following an offseason surgery.

Memphis will be without several rotational-level players in Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Brandon Clarke.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News