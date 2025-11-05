Houston Rockets' Big Questionable to Face Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets got off to a slow start in the 2025-26 regular season, but have since become one of the hottest teams in the association.
Houston’s campaign started with back-to-back losses versus the Thunder and Pistons, but the Rockets have since ripped off four-straight wins using a combination of high-octane offense and surging defense.
The Rockets — led by superstar Kevin Durant, one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and rising star Amen Thompson — got their first win versus Brooklyn. They then pummeled the Raptors, 139-121, and blew out Boston to go above .500.
In returning to West competition, the Rockets faced off against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, winning by just eight in a defensive-laden bout.
Now, Houston is looking to extend its winning streak to five against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. At just 3-5 on the season, Memphis should offer a good opponent to continue momentum.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Left hip flexor
Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League
Dorian Finney Smith — Out: Left ankle
Kevon Harris — Out: G League
Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Right ankle
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee
Memphis Grizzlies injuries:
Brandon Clarke — Out: Right knee
Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle
Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf
Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe
The Rockets injury report sees a new addition in center Steven Adams, who is listed as questionable to play against Memphis due to a left hip flexor.
Adams played in 23 minutes off the bench versus the Mavericks, adding four points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks, though he’s now been tagged on the IR.
Adams’ status is one to monitor, as his exclusion could leave the Houston frontcourt down another member. His being questionable is likely a sign the injury is short-term, but it seems he could be slated to miss some time.
Forward Jabari Smith Jr. is also listed as questionable for the second-straight game with a right ankle injury. He didn’t play versus Dallas, and his status is again up in the air for Memphis.
The Rockets continue to be without guard Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury suffered in an offseason workout. Free agent signing Dorian Finney-Smith has also now made his return to the court following an offseason surgery.
Memphis will be without several rotational-level players in Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Brandon Clarke.