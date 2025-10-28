Rockets Grab First Win of the Season Ahead of Easy Stretch
The Houston Rockets saw one of the more disappointing starts to the season, especially given just how lauded they were over the offseason.
In adding superstar Kevin Durant via trade, they effectively cemented themselves as Western Conference contenders, even accounting for the injury to lead guard Fred VanVleet.
Their first two games, though, they didn’t seem as such.
They managed to take the defending champion to two overtimes in their opener, eventually falling due to some late magic from the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, OKC was without an All-NBA player in Jalen Williams, and didn’t fully play up to par on both ends.
The second game was far-and-away the most disappointing for the Rockets, as they dropped a 115-111 contest to Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Durant was able to show off his superstar scoring — adding 37 points on 50% shooting — though Houston wasn’t able to slow down the Pistons’ five double-digit scorers.
Suffice it to say, Monday’s bout with the similarly winless Nets was basically a must-win. Luckily for fans, the Rockets did just that, crushing Brooklyn 137-109 in an all-around effort.
Houston finally played to their fullest potential, albeit against a struggled Nets team. Tari Eason led the way with 22 points off the bench, followed by 21 points, as well as six assists and rebounds apiece from star Alperen Sengun. Durant added 19 points on solid scoring, and Reed Sheppard saw one of his best pro games to date with 15 points and eight assists.
Even better, the Rockets ratcheted up the defense late, showing some of what made them such a potent team last season.
The win was much-needed, and now the organization can take some solace in the fact it has a much easier stretch upcoming.
The Rockets will next face off against the Raptors, who have struggled with consistency so far this season, despite some highs on defense. After that they’ll take on Boston, who at 1-3 seem far removed from the Jayson Tatum-led team from last year.
Following the two Eastern Conference bouts, Houston will take on Dallas and Memphis, both of which have shown real holes through a handful of games. The Mavericks — despite landing Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall — are off to a 1-3 start, portraying clunky offense in the half court.
The Grizzlies are 2-2 following some impressive play from youngsters, but should still offer a more than beatable team for Houston.
While the Rockets' season hasn't gone as planned just yet, they should be primed to get back on track in the coming days.