Houston Rockets Make Interesting Pick in Five-Year Re-Draft

In 2021, the Houston Rockets faced a tough decision. The team had just wrapped up a 17-55 season and needed talent. And direction.

They held the second pick of the 2021 draft, after a stroke of luck from Lady Luck in the draft lottery. Cade Cunningham was far and away the top prospect in the class but he was clearly going first overall to the Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets had an option between Jalen Green and Evan Mobley (and Scottie Barnes). They chose Green’s scoring upside over everything else, as they sought a James Harden replacement.

While Green’s scoring ability proved fruitful, it proved to also be inconsistent.

It came to a head during the Rockets' 2025 postseason series against the Golden State Warriors. Green had three games in double-figures in scoring, which led to three wins. However, he scored in single digits for four games, which were all losses, including Game 7.

To date, Evan Mobley has had a better career between the two. Mobley became an All-Star last season and was even an All-NBA selection.

Furthermore, Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. He's also made two All-Defensive teams.

In Bleacher Report's latest redraft, which compiles draft classes from 2020 through 2024, the Rockets select Mobley with the fifth overall pick.

The calculus is included below:

"At 24 years old, Evan Mobley is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has made an All-NBA team and has a top-10 MVP finish. He's the prototype of a modern two-way big and has room to evolve.

The USC product erases mistakes at the rim, switches onto guards without blinking and warps opposing game plans with his length and timing. Each season, he's added something to grow into a 20 point-per-game scorer. Still, his offensive evolution is the key to whether he unlocks a new level."

The writer continued.

"His per-game numbers remain in line with last season's 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. But even if he never becomes the clear-cut alpha on a title team, he still profiles as the kind of star-level second option who can be a huge cog in a championship engine."

The conversation regarding the Rockets passing on Mobley in 2021 oftentimes disregards the fact that they also drafted Alperen Sengun in the same class, who has at worst become just as good as Mobley (if not better).