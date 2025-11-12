Rockets On Track to Make NBA History in One Statistic

The Houston Rockets are off to an impressive 6-3 start, but this isn't one that should surprise many NBA fans. On paper, they were supposed to get better as Kevin Durant and other veterans joined a young core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and others.

After a 0-2 start, the Rockets have won six of their last seven games, with the chance to kick off another winning streak tonight against the rebuilding Washington Wizards. Houston has been elite on both sides of, ranking first in offensive rating (121.7) and eighth in defensive rating (112.1).

Whether this two-way prowess will sustain has yet to be seen, but nearly 10 games into the 2025-26 season, the Rockets are on track to break a record in one statistic. It hasn't been done since 1992.

The 1997-98 New Jersey Nets hold the record for the best offensive rebounding percentage in the play-by-play era (38.3%). This season, Houston has an offensive rebounding percentage of 41.4% leading the league by nearly five percent.

According to NBA content creator Carson Breber, host of Nerd Sesh, teams averaged 14 offensive boards per game in 1998. This season that number is 11.5. The Rockets are outrebounding both of those eras at 15.3 per game.

NBA teams currently on pace to set records in the play-by-play era



2026 Thunder: best relative DRTG (-10.9)

2026 Nets: worst relative DRTG (+11.1)

2026 Rockets: best OREB% (41.4)



*We are ~10 games in so there's obviously more outliers right now, but these are still the biggest* — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) November 12, 2025

One could easily point to Ime Udoka's double-big lineups as the reason for this spike in second-chance opportunities. Sengun and Steven Adams have played 125 minutes of a possible 432 together this season. When they're sharing the floor, Houston has an offensive rating of 129.6.

Sengun and Clint Capela have also spent time on the court together this season, but only for about 49 minutes. Still, the offensive and defensive ratings increase, showcasing how height has benefited Houston thus far.

Adams has been by far the biggest impact when it comes to offensive boards, averaging 4.8 per game. He ranks second in the league behind Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks (5.5). However, Robinson has appeared in just four games.

Capela and Sengun are combining for 5.1 per game, respectively, but a surprise here is Amen Thompson at 2.6 offensive rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 wing has a knack for being active in all areas of the court, but Thompson is showing how impactful a rebounding guard can be.

The Rockets are taking full advantage of second-chance opportunities, ranking first in the league with 20.4 points per game. If they continue to grab boards on that end of the floor, they'll not only break the Nets' record but also benefit late in the season as Houston hopes to compete for a title.