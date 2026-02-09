Houston Rockets Practice Report: Rockets Prepare for LA Clippers

The Houston Rockets are coming off a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, a win that ended a two-game losing streak. It wasn't just any two-game losing streak; it was back-to-back losses at home, with both games over by the third quarter.

The Rockets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, where seeds 2-7 are only separated by a few games. That makes each game even more important, as home-court advantage will likely come down to the last few weeks of the season.

The Rockets are back in Houston, preparing for their final two games before the All-Star break. The Rockets practice on Monday before their back-to-back matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Clippers dominated the last matchup in Los Angeles, but that was a much different team than the one they will face Tuesday and Wednesday. That team featured Ivan Zubacand James Harden.

Both players were traded right before the deadline, as Harden was moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darrius Garland, and Zubac was sent to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson.

Monday after practice, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun spoke to the media about the upcoming games.

Houston Rockets Post-Practice Interviews

Alperen Sengun was named to his second All-Star Game over the weekend, and the Rockets on SI asked the Rockets' star player what it means to his home country to see him in his second All-Star Game.

"I believe it means a lot. The last few years Turkey we had had some earthquakes a lot of bad stuff went out there so I am always happy to give them the great news."

Fans in Turkiye normally have to get up at three or four in the morning to watch Rockets games, and Sengun realizes how big a deal it is for him to make the All-Star team for the second straight year.

Jabari Smith is playing his best basketball of the season, and the Rockets on SI asked the Rockets' forward how he is using the gravity that Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun command every game.

"I think it's just kind of common sense if they want to double you got to flash be available for them to make a pass rather than sitting weak-side."

Dorian Finney-Smith is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery and playing in short spurts each game. Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka how he balances wanting to give him time to work his way back, but also give playing time to players like Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison.

Udoka said it's not easy to get your rhythm in short five-minute stretches, but they are looking at the long term. Udoka also compared his situation to what Steven Adams dealt with last season.

Udoka talked about what players like Isaiah and JD have brought. "To inject some energy and juice and a different look to have Isaiah or JD and those guys, it always brings us some life."

The Rockets are back in action Tuesday as they host the Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back games before heading into the All-Star break.