Houston Rockets' Star Questionable to Play vs. Hawks Tonight

Tonight, the Houston Rockets face off against the Atlanta Hawks, desperately needing to get back into the win column on the second night of a back-to-back.

Just last night, the Rockets dropped a pivotal game to Spurs, not only dropping a needed game in the Western Conference, but allowing San Antonio to grab an insurmountable 2-1 advantage in a tie-breaker scenario.

Houston held the Spurs at arm's length for most of the game, but saw a late-game collapse, failing to make a field goal in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. Victor Wembanyama starred for the Spurs, and they were able to grab the needed victory.

With the Rockets and Spurs both vying for the top spots in the West, a win was crucial.

Now, Houston will look to at least recoup the loss with a win against Atlanta, though the injury report is sure to affect tonight's outcome.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Hawks:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tari Eason — Out: Left lower leg management

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle injury management

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

N’Faly Dante — Out: Right ACL

RayJ Dennis — Doubtful: G League

Nikola Djurisic — Doubtful: G League

Caleb Houstan — Doubtful: G League

Jalen Johnson — Questionable: Left calf tightness

Onyeka Okongwu — Out: Dental fracture

Kristaps Porzingis — Out: Left achilles tendonitis

Zaccharie Risacher — Out: Left knee bone contusion

After a relatively healthy stretch, the Rockets get their longest injury report in some time, with multiple starters and contributors set to sit tonight.

The most consequential being the status of Alperen Sengun, who is currently listed as questionable to play after suffering another ankle sprain in last night’s game. He left late in the game for tape, but re-entered.

In addition to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, both of which are now out for the season, Dorian Finney-Smith and Tari Eason are listed out due to injury management.

The Hawks are in even worse shape, with the majority of its roster listed in some form or fashion. Breakout star Jalen Johnson is questionable to play with calf tightness, and usual starters in Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis are all listed out with different injuries.

The Rockets and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. CT from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.